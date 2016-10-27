* Yields on global benchmark bonds pushed higher
* U.S. dollar hits 7 1/2-yr peak vs Swedish crown
* U.S. stocks flat; Comcast drop offset by healthcare
* Oil rises on draw of crude, OPEC comments
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, Oct 27 Strong growth data out of
Britain prompted the worst daily selloff in gilts for months and
pushed yields on the world's benchmark bonds higher on Thursday,
as expectations eased for a Bank of England interest rate cut.
In the U.S., stock market losses led by Comcast and consumer
discretionary stocks were offset by gains in the healthcare
sector, while European stocks slid and the U.S. dollar hit highs
against the Swedish crown and Japanese yen.
Official data showed that Britain's economy slowed only
slightly in the three months after it voted to exit the European
Union. It grew by 0.5 percent between July and September, a
touch less than the second quarter's 0.7 percent, but tempering
fears about an immediate economic impact following the Brexit
decision.
Britain's 10-year government bond was up 12 basis points to
yield 1.27 percent, on track for its biggest daily rise since
June 2015.
German and U.S. equivalents rose
to their highest since early June at 0.19 percent and 1.86
percent, respectively.
"The stronger (gross domestic data) print in the UK has
given further weight to speculation that the BoE will not
provide further stimulus any time soon," said Rabobank
strategist Richard McGuire.
In U.S. equity markets, investors took Qualcomm's deal
to buy NXP Semiconductors for about $47
billion as a sign of confidence, sending up shares of both.
Despite beating earnings estimates a day earlier, Comcast
pulled the S&P and Nasdaq lower, falling as much as
2.7 percent following price target cuts from Barclays and
Deutsche Bank.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 17.5 points, or
0.1 percent, to 18,216.83, the S&P 500 lost 0.11 points,
or 0.01 percent, to 2,139.32 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 12.85 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,237.42.
Europe's STOXX 600 slipped 0.06 percent, with
defensive sectors such as healthcare and utilities providing the
biggest boost to the index, underscoring investor caution.
The MSCI all-country world stock index was
down 0.3 percent.
The U.S. dollar hit its highest in more than seven and a
half years against the Swedish crown after dovish comments from
Sweden's central bank, while the dollar hit a three-month high
against the yen on expectations for a December Federal Reserve
rate hike.
The dollar was last up 1.22 percent against the Swedish
crown at 9.0164 crowns after touching 9.0424 crowns, its
highest level since early March 2009.
Oil prices edged higher on a reported drop in U.S. crude oil
inventories, and as commitments from Gulf OPEC members assuaged
doubts in the market about cooperation from other producers.
U.S. crude rose 65 cents, or 1.32 percent to $49.83 a
barrel, while Brent crude added 74 cents, or 1.48
percent, to $50.72.
