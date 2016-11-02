* Risk-off across world markets
* U.S., European stocks hit 4-month low
* Gold, safe-haven assets shine
LONDON, Nov 2 World stocks, the dollar and oil
fell on Wednesday, while safe-haven assets such as gold and the
Swiss franc rose as investors were rattled by signs the U.S.
presidential race was tightening just days before the vote.
Investors were beginning to rethink their long-held bets of
a Nov. 8 victory for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton amid
signs her Republican rival Donald Trump could be closing the
gap, deepening the recent decline across major stock markets.
Asian stocks hit a seven-week low on Wednesday, while
European bourses followed Wall Street's lead overnight and slid
to a four-month low.
Bonds rose alongside gold, the Swiss franc and Japanese yen,
with the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries falling for the third
day in a row. British gilts, which have recently been slammed by
uncertainty surrounding the post-Brexit UK outlook, surged too.
"Trump is seen as narrowing the gap with Clinton. Markets
... have succumbed to a risk-off pattern in recent days as a
result," Rabobank analysts wrote in a note to clients on
Wednesday.
"Whilst this is still very far from outright panic, it does
indicate that market participants are taking precautions."
Investor anxiety has deepened in recent sessions over a
possible Trump victory given uncertainty on the Republican
candidate's stance on key issues including foreign policy, trade
relations and immigrants, while Clinton is viewed as a candidate
of the status quo.
Europe's index of leading 300 shares was down 0.65 percent
in early trade, touching a four-month low of 1,313
points, while Britain's FTSE and Germany's DAX
fell 0.5 and 0.8 percent, respectively.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 1.2 percent to seven-week lows while the
yen's rise to a two-week high helped push Japan's Nikkei
down 1.8 percent.
U.S. stock futures were down 0.4 percent, signifying
a fresh four-month low for Wall Street at the open on Wednesday.
PRICING A TRUMP VICTORY
The tumultuous presidential race appeared to tighten after
news that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was reviewing more
emails as part of a probe into Clinton's use of a private email
server.
While Clinton held a five-percentage-point lead over Trump,
according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday,
some other polls showed her Republican rival ahead by 1-2
percentage points.
Barclays strategists estimate that a rise in Trump's polling
odds to 50 percent could see the S&P 500 fall 4-5 percent, and
potentially as much as 10-11 percent if he wins.
This has unnerved markets and the CBOE volatility index
, often seen as investors' fear gauge, rose to a two-month
high above 20 percent.
The tension in markets came as the Federal Reserve holds its
two-day policy meeting, with its statement due later on
Wednesday.
While traders do not expect the central bank to raise
interest rates just a week ahead of the presidential election,
they are looking for signs that the Fed is set to hike rates in
December.
Investors have grown increasingly confident in recent weeks
that the Fed will raise rates in December, attaching an 80
percent probability to such a move, according to fed funds
futures pricing.
But currency traders have sold the dollar this week in part
because they suspect Trump would prefer a weaker dollar given
his protectionist stance on international trade, and in part
because the uncertainty surrounding a Trump win might lead to a
more dovish stance from the Fed in the months ahead.
The dollar fell again on Wednesday, after posting its
biggest one-day fall on Tuesday in two months.
The euro rose 0.25 percent, touching $1.11 for the
first time in more than three weeks and up about two percent
from its 7-1/2-month low of $1.0851 hit just over a week ago. It
last stood at $1.1080.
Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.6 percent to 103.65 yen
from three-month high of 105.54 yen set on Friday.
"If you had a long dollar position on the view that the
dollar would gain because Clinton would win, you would surely
close that position because her victory is less certain," said
Koichi Yoshikawa, executive director of financial markets at
Standard Chartered Bank.
Other safe-haven assets also rose. The Swiss franc hit a
four-month high of 1.0750 francs per euro, its highest
level since late June, while gold reached a four-week
high of $1,313 per ounce.
Oil prices fell for the fourth day in a row, sliding to
one-month lows. Brent crude futures fell to $47.53 per
barrel, and U.S. crude was down as low as $46.06. Oil has
lost 10 percent in the last two weeks.
