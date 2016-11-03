* Pound surges 1 percent as govt loses Brexit ruling
* Eases tension in markets gripped by U.S. election
* Wall Street set to open higher, break losing streak
* Egypt stocks, bonds surge as Cairo floats currency
(Recasts and writes through)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Nov 3 The pound jumped on Thursday after
a UK court ruled that parliament must approve a government
decision to trigger Brexit, lifting European stocks and bond
yields and easing tension in markets rattled by U.S election
nerves.
Sterling topped $1.24 for the first time in three weeks
, climbing more than 1 percent against the dollar, which
has been knocked by uncertainty about what a Donald Trump
presidency might mean for economic policy, free trade and
geopolitics.
The decision by England's High Court appeared to offer hope
to investors who worry Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet is
set on a "hard" exit from the EU prioritising immigration
controls over free trade, which might be tempered by a stronger
influence from other lawmakers.
The UK government will appeal the ruling in a hearing in
early December.
European stocks, which touched a near four-month
low in early trade after some polls put Republican Trump ahead
of Democrat Hillary Clinton, climbed following the UK court
decision. They were up 0.4 percent on the day, while bond yields
rose as investors showed less demand for safe haven assets.
"The market became more 'risk-on' after the verdict because
it increases the chances of a soft Brexit, as the parliament
will push the government to keep access to the single market to
the largest extent possible, which is positive for the UK
economy," said Mizuho rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.
Wall Street was set to open slightly higher, with the
S&P 500 set to break its longest losing streak in five
years. It is just one more session away from its worst run since
2008.
The broader picture remains weak though with the MSCI world
equity index, which tracks shares in 46
countries, languishing close to a four-month low. Asian shares
also lost some ground overnight.
The volatility index, also known as markets' fear
gauge, fell after seven straight days of rises.
Investors have been unsettled by media reports that some
agents at the FBI had wanted to press ahead with an
investigation of the Clinton Foundation, the latest twist in a
long-running investigation into her use of a private email
server while she was secretary of state.
The dollar recovered most of its early losses, and was only
0.1 percent down against a basket of major currencies.
The focus was firmly on sterling though with the Bank of
England's policy decision and inflation report also due on
Thursday.
TIGHTENING CYCLE
An average of polls compiled by the RealClearPolitics
website showed Clinton retaining a slight lead. A Reuters/Ipsos
daily tracking poll released late on Wednesday showed her ahead
by 6 percentage points among likely voters.
Politics also overshadowed the Fed's November policy meeting
at which it kept rates steady as expected and opened the door a
little wider to a rate rise next month.
"Barring a shock to the global economy and/or upheaval in
financial markets, we continue to anticipate a 25 basis point
rate hike at the 14 December meeting," said Peter Dragicevich, a
senior currency and rates strategist at CBA.
"We, and the FOMC, are looking for the tightening cycle to
continue to be slow and limited," he added, predicting two more
rate increases over 2017.
Oil rose, lifting prices away from five-week lows as an
attack on a Nigerian oil pipeline raised concerns about supply
disruptions.
Helped also by the weaker dollar, U.S. crude bounced
39 cents to $45.73 a barrel, while Brent added 45 cents
to $47.31.
In emerging markets there were major moves as Egypt floated
its currency, the Egyptian pound, in a move that resulted in a
near 33 percent devaluation.
Egyptian stocks and bonds both surged with Cairo's blue chip
equity index up 8.3 percent in the opening minutes and
its main dollar-denominated government bonds rallying as much as
2.2 cents in the dollar.
"The dollar bonds are understandably up as they won't be
frittering reserves anymore," said head of EM sovereign debt at
Aberdeen Asset Management Edwin Gutierrez.
"But this was part of the IMF programme. It is classic
Washington consensus 101, and they are doing all the right
things."
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney and Abhinav
Ramnarayan and Marc Jones in London; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and
John Stonestreet)