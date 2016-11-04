* Presidential race overshadows jobs data due on Friday
* European and Asian stock markets down across the board
* Brexit court decision adds to political risks
* Dollar poised for weekly drop as US election race tightens
* Oil takes back some ground lost overnight
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 4 Global share prices retreated to
their lowest levels since early July on Friday after two weeks
of relentless losses dominated by uncertainty about the outcome
of the U.S. presidential election and, as of Thursday, Britain's
path out of the European Union.
A London High Court ruling on Thursday dealt a big blow to
Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to launch formal Brexit talks
next March, prompting speculation of an early national election
and sending sterling spinning higher.
The pound was up another 0.1 percent in early trade on
Friday. London's FTSE indices were down across
the board, with the blue chip FTSE100 Europe's worst
performer with a 1.4 percent loss.
The dollar at the same time has been hammered by a surge for
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in opinion
polls in the past week. Investors believe this may prevent the
U.S. Federal Reserve from raising interest rates next month.
Broader jitter about the shape of global trade and growth
under a Trump presidency have also helped send shares down
across the globe, and the major markets in Europe and Asia were
all again in retreat on Friday.
MSCI's global share index slipped just under
half a percent to its lowest since July 11 and is down almost 5
percent over the past two weeks.
"With only a few days left until Americans go to the polls
many traders are continuing to reduce their risk exposure
further," said Markus Huber, a trader with brokers City of
London Markets.
Stock markets in Germany, Spain, France
and Italy all fell around 1 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.4 percent after brushing its lowest
levels since early August. It looked set for a loss of 1.7
percent for the week.
POLLING
The latest Reuters/Ipsos polling showed Clinton, seen as the
status quo candidate by markets, maintaining a narrow lead over
Trump.
But several swing states that the Republican challenger must
win have shifted from favouring Clinton to toss-ups, offering
Trump a possible route to victory.
"Even if opinion polls show that Clinton is maintaining a
lead, anything can happen at the last minute, something the
Brexit (referendum) outcome taught us," said Norihiro Fujito,
senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
In his campaign Trump, a political novice, has vowed to
clamp down on immigration, rethink trade relations and slap high
tariffs on imported goods.
U.S. stocks sagged on Thursday, with the S&P 500
suffering its eighth day of losses, its longest streak since the
2008 financial crisis. A slump in Facebook shares also
sapped investor confidence.
The dollar clawed back some lost ground against the yen in
Europe on Friday, rising 0.2 percent to 103.19, but was
still on course for a 1.5 percent loss for the week.
The euro edged down 0.1 percent to $1.1097, up
about 1 percent for the week.
Attention will move at least briefly to the monthly U.S.
nonfarm payrolls report later on Friday, the addition of 175,000
jobs by employers in October expected to lay the economic ground
for a Fed rate rise next month.
Oil prices were flat after falling more than 1 percent on
Thursday as investors reacted to a record weekly surge in U.S.
crude inventories and remained sceptical that OPEC would
actually implement its planned curbs on output.
U.S. crude and Brent crude traded at $44.66
$46.26 per barrel respectively.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)