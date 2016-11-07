* FBI lifts cloud over Clinton campaign
* Stocks, dollar rally
* Gold, bonds sag
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Nov 7 Stocks and the dollar posted their
biggest gains in weeks on Monday after the FBI said it stood by
a recommendation that no criminal charges were warranted against
Hillary Clinton.
The news lifted a cloud over the Democrat's presidential
campaign two days before the U.S. election and put Wall Street
firmly on track to snap a nine-day losing streak - its longest
in more than 35 years.
Asian stocks excluding Japan rose 0.8 percent, European
stocks were up almost 1.5 percent and U.S. futures pointed to a
rise of 1.4 percent at the open. That would be the biggest rise
in two months.
Many of the safe-haven assets that had performed so strongly
last week when polls showed Republican candidate Donald Trump
closing the gap turned the other way. Gold, bonds and the Swiss
franc all fell on Monday.
Europe's index of leading 300 shares rose 1.5 percent
, the strongest rally in seven weeks, with a 2.5 percent
rise in financials leading the way. Britain's FTSE 100
and Germany's DAX were up 1.6 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
advanced 0.8 percent, its biggest rise in three
weeks. Japanese shares rose 1.2 percent, the biggest
rise in seven weeks.
One of the biggest winners was the Mexican peso,
which has acted as something of a bellwether of sentiment as
Trump's proposed policies are considered deeply negative for the
country. It rose almost 2 percent to a 1-1/2 week high of 18.70
per dollar.
Investors had been unnerved by signs of a tightening
presidential race.
Trump's stance on foreign policy, trade and immigration has
unnerved financial markets, while Clinton is seen as the status
quo candidate.
VOLATILITY INDEX SINKS
The shift in sentiment was reflected by the steep fall in
anticipated market volatility. The VIX index, dubbed the
"fear index" of U.S. stocks, posted its biggest one-day fall in
over four months. That followed a record stretch of nine
consecutive daily increases.
"If Clinton wins we could see a continued recovery in risky
assets like stocks and the Mexican peso. There could be another
sell-off in gold and U.S. Treasuries, pushing up bond yields,
which could also be dollar-positive," said Kathleen Brooks,
Research Director at City Index.
Gold, which also rose every day last week to a
one-month high above $1,300 an ounce, fell 1.3 percent, its
biggest drop in over a month, to $1,282.
The latest election news also allowed investors to shift
some of their focus back to U.S. economic fundamentals, and the
likelihood of an interest rate hike next month after a
government report on Friday showed solid jobs gains and a rise
in wages in October.
Bond prices retreated as risk appetite surged across the
board. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were up 3 basis points at
1.82 percent, benchmark euro zone yields were up 2
basis points at 0.15 percent and UK yields were up 3
basis points at 1.16 percent.
Bond yields were off earlier highs though. Although markets
cheered the prospect of a Clinton win, they still carry scars
from getting Britain's referendum on leaving the European Union
membership so wrong in June.
"Markets are edging towards Clinton largely because of
polling and we saw in the Brexit referendum how wrong that can
be," said Luke Hickmore, senior fixed income fund manager at
Aberdeen Asset Management.
"The memory of that referendum should loom large in
investors' memories because so much of the polling was wrong
then."
In the currency market, the dollar jumped 1.2 percent
against the yen to 104.35 yen, its biggest rise in a
month, while the euro dropped 0.7 percent to $1.1060.
The Swiss franc fell around 1 percent against the dollar to
0.98 per dollar, its biggest fall since late August.
Oil prices rose, with traders citing opportunistic buying
following sharp declines in the previous week on weak
fundamentals.
Brent crude oil futures were trading at $46.22 per
barrel, up 1.4 percent. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
futures were up 1.7 percent at $44.80 a barrel.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by John Stonestreet)