* Dollar tops 107 yen, at nine-month peak against currency
basket
* Treasury yields highest since Jan on inflation, supply
risks
* European shares, Nikkei jump, but Asia shares ex-Japan
skid
* Industrial metals extend bull run, oil goes flat
* NZ dollar slips as earthquakes rock country
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 14 The U.S. dollar hit an 11-month
peak on Monday as the risk of faster domestic inflation and
wider budget deficits if Donald Trump goes on a U.S. spending
binge sent Treasury and other benchmark global bond yields ever
higher.
It was a painful mix for assets in many emerging market
countries. Currencies from the Mexican peso to the Malaysian
ringgit fell to new lows, but for European share markets it made
for a strong start to the week.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.1 percent,
underpinned by gains among banks on hopes higher interest rates
will help their profits and mining companies, which have been
cheering Trump's promise of major infrastructure spending.
The reflation trade also saw futures for the S&P 500
and Dow Jones industrial add another 0.5 percent after
the Dow chalked up best week in five years last week.
The dollar bounded towards 108 yen and hit the
eye-catching 100 threshold against a basket of currencies
in brisk trade. That took the pace off a resurgent sterling and
saw the euro slide to its lowest since the start of the year at
around $1.0745.
"Clearly the market has settled on a 'buy dollar' theme on
the basis there will be a debt-fuelled U.S. fiscal binge that
will push up inflation," said TD Securities European Head of
Currency Strategy Ned Rumpeltin.
"People are repricing the Fed on the basis of that so it all
seems to be a relatively straight forward."
The dollar has been on a tear since the victory of
Republican Trump in the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8
triggered a massive sell-off in Treasuries.
Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury notes climbed to their
highest since January on Monday at 2.22 percent,
while 30-year paper reached 3 percent. German 30-year yields
topped 1 percent for the first time in more than six months.
Just two days of selling last week wiped out more than $1
trillion across global bond markets, the worst rout in nearly a
year and a half, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The jump in yields on safe-haven U.S. debt threatened to
suck funds out of emerging markets, while the risk of a trade
war between the United States and China is also causing jitters.
"There are signs that higher bond yields and the knock of a
stronger US dollar are having a domino impact, taking down the
weakest risky assets first, before moving on to the next," said
Alan Ruskin, global co-head of forex at Deutsche.
"There is only so much financial conditions tightening that
risky assets can take when fiscal stimulus is still 'a promise'
that lies some way in the future."
The stampede from bonds has seen 30-year yields post their
biggest weekly increase since January 2009.
SUBMERGING MARKETS
Mexico's peso, Turkey's Lira and South
Africa's rand all remained in the firing line in European
trading. Emerging market stocks also extended their post- U.S.
election slump to over 7 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
ended at its lowest since mid-July as Hong Kong
and Indonesia led the region's losses with drops of 2.7 and 2.2
percent.
In contrast, Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.7 percent on
the weakening yen to reach its highest in nine months.
It got an added fillip from data showing Japan's economy
grew at an annualised rate of 2.2 percent in the third quarter,
handily beating forecasts.
Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar eased after a powerful
earthquake rocked the island nation early on Monday, killing at
least two people and prompting a tsunami warning that sent
thousands fleeing to higher ground.
The currency dipped to $0.7092, with losses limited
by talk rebuilding work would support an already strong economy
and lessen the need for further interest rate cuts.
Egypt's pound strengthened, meanwhile, after the
International Monetary Fund approved a $12 billion, three-year
loan programme the government hopes will help restore investor
confidence and stabilise the currency and economy.
In commodities, the rampant U.S. dollar pressured gold,
which lost 0.8 percent to $1,215 an ounce. Yet industrial metals
extended their bull run, with copper adding 1.2 percent.
In the oil market, Brent crude dipped a few cents to
$44.62 a barrel, while U.S. crude eased 7 cents to
$43.34.
One market rate, measuring expected inflation over the
five-year period that begins five years from today, shot up 30
basis points to 2.46 percent last week, the
highest since late 2014. It had been as low as 1.84 percent in
June.
Fed fund futures <0#FF:> in turn imply a better-than-70
percent probability the Fed will hike rates in December.
Speaking in Frankfurt, European Central Bank Vice President
Vitor Constancio warned about the uncertainty being caused by
the sudden swing in markets.
"We should be cautious in drawing hasty, positive
conclusions from those market developments because they may not
necessarily indicate that the world economy will have an
accelerating recovery with higher growth," Constancio said.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Larry King)