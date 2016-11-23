* Dow hits intraday record high for third straight day
* U.S. healthcare stocks weigh on major U.S. indexes
* U.S. two-year-yields hit 6-1/2-year high
* Dollar index rallies to more than 13-year peak
* Fed minutes to be released at 2 p.m. ET
* Oil prices slightly lower in volatile trade
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 23 The U.S. Dow Jones industrial
average hit a record high for a third straight day on Wednesday,
while U.S. two-year Treasury yields and the dollar hit
multi-year peaks after upbeat U.S. economic data reinforced
expectations of interest rate increases.
The Dow's peak of 19,066.25 marked its third straight record
intraday high, while the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped
after touching record intraday and closing highs over the past
two days. Expectations that markets would benefit from U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's policies have helped boost
shares.
A 0.6-percent drop in healthcare stocks, which had
a sharp run higher following the Nov. 8 U.S. election,
contributed to the general weakness in U.S. shares, with Eli
Lilly last down 13 percent ahead of the Thanksgiving Day
holiday on Thursday and an early market close on Black Friday.
Gains in European industrials and energy shares buoyed
stocks in the region, while financials weighed on the STOXX 600
index as Italian banks were again under pressure.
Europe's basic resources index eased from a 17-month high, but
remained up about 1 percent.
U.S. two-year Treasury note yields rose to 6-1/2
year highs of 1.151 percent after data showed that U.S.
manufactured capital goods rebounded in October, boosting
expectations of faster economic growth.
Short-and intermediate-dated debt has come under pressure,
partly as investors worry that the Federal Reserve may raise
rates faster than previously expected. Minutes from the Fed's
last policy meeting are set to be released at 2 p.m. ET.
"People are in a holiday mindset today, but nothing appears
to be in the horizon to derail the recent market strength," said
Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in
Bernardsville, New Jersey.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
last down 1.34 points, or 0.32 percent, at 412.03.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 22.5 points,
or 0.12 percent, at 19,046.37. The S&P 500 was down 5.29
points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,197.65. The Nasdaq Composite
was off 26.10 points, or 0.48 percent, at 5,360.26.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.12
percent, at 1,345.76.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, surged to a more than
13-year peak of 101.910, bolstered by expectations of interest
rate increases by the Fed next month and in 2017.
"Speculation of a December rate hike reached mind-boggling
levels," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at Forex Time Ltd
(FXTM) in Croydon, England. "This could ensure dollar strength
remains a key theme moving forward."
Oil prices whipped around on investors' doubts whether OPEC
would agree to a production cut large enough to make a
significant dent on the global supply glut when it meets next
week, and last traded slightly lower.
Brent crude was last down 16 cents, or 0.33 percent,
at $48.96 a barrel. U.S. crude was down 5 cents, or 0.1
percent, at $47.98 per barrel.
Gold slid to a 9-1/2-month low of $1,181.45 an ounce. Spot
gold prices were last down $23.73, or 1.96 percent, at
$1,188.13 an ounce.
