LONDON Dec 2 Global stocks, oil and the dollar
eased on Friday with investors took a cautious stance before
Italy's referendum on constitutional reform and U.S. payrolls
data later in the day, which may cement the case for a Federal
Reserve rate increase.
Strong economic data from the U.S., including upbeat
manufacturing activity and construction spending, have bolstered
the view that the Fed will tighten monetary policy faster than
expected to keep inflationary pressures in check.
U.S. employers probably hired more people in November amid
growing confidence in the economy, making it almost certain that
the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this month
.
Yields for 10-year U.S. Treasuries eased after
reaching an 18-month high of 2.492 percent overnight.
The dollar was on course for its first weekly decline in
four weeks against the euro and a basket of currencies as
investors trimmed bets following recent gains.
European shares fell more than 1 percent, led by
industrial and financial stocks. They have gained the most since
Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election last month.
Uncertainty over the outcome and market impact of this
weekend's referendum in Italy has caused choppy trading in the
country's banking stocks and government bonds.
Investors appear to be having some last-minute reservations.
The gap between Italian and German bond yields
-- which shot to a 2 1/2-year high of 188 basis points (bps)
last week -- fell to 167 bps on Friday.
"I suspect on Monday it will be very difficult to have a
definitive opinion on what could be the future government in
Italy and the appetite for further reform," said Franck Dixmier,
global head of fixed income at AllianzGI, adding that the fund
was 'short' Italian bonds.
In commodity markets, oil prices eased from the 16-month
high they reached after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries agreed to cut output for the first time since 2008.
Russia also agreed to reduce production for the first time in 15
years.
Brent crude futures eased 0.26 percent to $53.80 a
barrel.
(Additional reporting by Nichola Saminather in Singapore and
John Geddie in London, editing by Larry King)