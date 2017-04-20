* French election graphic tmsnrt.rs/2jLwO20
* European shares fail to hold gains, energy sector weighs
* Oil prices claw back some losses
* Squaring of bearish bets sees euro, French banks rally
* Global reflation trade still under pressure
By Vikram Subhedar
LONDON, April 20 World stocks eked out small
gains in choppy trading on Thursday as investors resisted risky
bets ahead of the first round of the French presidential
election over the weekend.
Oil prices, which fell sharply on Wednesday on supply news,
regained some of their losses.
In general, markets cautiously stuck to well-worn trading
ranges buffeted by concern over political risks and continued
tensions over North Korea.
Stock futures on Wall Street rose 0.3 percent.
MSCI's world stock index was up 0.1 percent.
The FTSE 100, which has slid into negative territory
for the year, fell 0.2 percent.
"Given the binary risk of the French presidential elections
and geopolitical concerns over North Korea, investors are
staying on the sidelines," said Fan Cheuk Wan, head of
investment strategy and advisory, Asia, at HSBC Private Banking.
Centrist Emmanuel Macron held on to his lead as favourite to
emerge as the eventual victor in the French presidential
election, a closely watched poll showed, although it indicated
that the outcome of the first round of voting on Sunday was too
close to call.
Millions of French voters remain undecided, making this the
least predictable vote in France in decades, and raising fears
of a potential surprise result that could spread turmoil in
markets.
SQUARING UP
The lack of conviction among market participants spurred
some traders to shut down broad bets against the euro and
other proxies for election risks such as shares of French banks.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.0751 while France's
blue-chip CAC 40 rose as much as 1 percent, led by gains
in BNP Paribas and Societe Generale.
"Squaring up may be a factor," said BMO strategist Stephen
Gallo, noting that markets were still broadly short the euro and
cutting back on risk would mean to take those positions off too.
Others warned against reading too much into Thursday's
moves.
"Market behaviour is starting to look worryingly similar to
the run-up to the Brexit and Trump votes where investors started
to overweight marginal shifts/info in polls, creating a
self-reinforcing belief that things are OK," Deutsche Bank
strategist George Saravelos wrote in a brief note to clients.
Choppy trading in the run-up to the French elections comes
as a run of disappointing U.S. economic data and questions about
whether the Trump administration can push through tax cuts have
dented some of the enthusiasm for risky assets in recent weeks.
A sharp dip to three-week lows in oil prices overnight was
the latest sign of an unwind in the global reflation trade.
Crude oil clawed back some of the loss but concerns about a
supply glut capped the rebound.
"Rising U.S. oil inventory data is now starting to impact
the market's aggressive long position in crude," said analysts
at Morgan Stanley in a note to clients.
Brent crude futures were up 0.5 percent to $53.22 a
barrel after sliding more than 3 percent in the previous
session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were
up 0.4 percent.
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG and
Patrick Graham, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Catherine Evans)