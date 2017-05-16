* Euro hits six-month high
* German stocks touch fresh record high
* Merkel and Macron draw European roadmap
* Dollar hit by Trump's disclosure, economy fears
By John Geddie
LONDON, May 16 The euro hit a six-month peak and
German stocks touched a record high on Tuesday as signals on
further European integration contrasted with political turmoil
and fresh doubts about the economy in the United States.
The euro's rally was reinforced by dollar losses prompted by
allegations that U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed highly
classified information to Russia's foreign minister about a
planned Islamic State operation.
That conspired with doubts over Trump's economic policy and
a run of weak data to dampen expectations of a rate hike from
the world's biggest economy next month.
Euro zone markets were meanwhile buoyed by talks between the
bloc's main powers, Germany and France, which may open the door
to changing treaties to facilitate ambitious reform. A robust
first quarter growth report for the bloc gave a further boost.
Monday's talks between new French President Emmanuel Macron
and German Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to reinvigorate a
Europe shaken by Britain's planned exit, and spread hope that
the populist upsurge epitomized by Macron's rival in the French
election, Marine Le Pen, could be held at bay.
"Macron and Merkel seemed more aligned than I expected, with
Merkel even saying she wouldn't exclude treaty changes, which
the market welcomed," Florian Hense, a senior economist at
Berenberg, said.
"The axis between Germany and France is even more crucial
over the next couple of years because if the two don't sit
together and reform the euro zone, we are probably going to have
Le Pen in five years' time again."
The euro was comfortably the best performing G10 currency on
Tuesday, up around 0.6 percent against a broadly weaker
U.S. dollar.
The dollar index -- which measures the greenback
against six other major currencies -- was down around 0.4
percent on the day.
Analysts said the controversy around Trump has raised fears
that he might not last a whole term and that, even if he did,
there were too many distractions for him to be able to
successfully push through his economic stimulus programme.
"(The story about Trump and Russia) probably is playing out
as a weaker dollar on the view that Trump may not be around long
enough to deliver his tax reform, which is at least partially
priced into the dollar," said RBC Capital Markets currency
strategist Adam Cole, in London.
A weak manufacturing report also trimmed expectations of a
Federal Reserve rate increase next month.
The New York Federal Reserve's barometer on business
activity in the state unexpectedly fell in May, sinking into
negative territory for the first time since October.
Expectations of a rate increase in June fell to 74 percent
compared to 84 percent last week, according to the CME Fedwatch.
OIL RISE
On stock markets, Germany's bourse nudged up
slightly to better an all-time peak breached on Monday while
Britain's commodity-heavy index was the main beneficiary
of a steep rise in oil.
A broad index of Asian stocks also earlier nudged to a fresh
two-year high on Tuesday.
Oil moved back towards a three-week high breached on Monday,
after top producers Saudi Arabia, Russia and Kuwait supported
prolonging supply cuts until the end of March 2018 in a bid to
drain a global glut.
Brent crude oil was up 30 cents at $52.12 a barrel
by 0750 GMT. U.S. light crude CLc1 was 25 cents higher at $49.10
a barrel.
Brent crude has gained nearly 9 percent over the last week
though some analysts were sceptical about the durability of the
rally despite the proposed supply curbs.
"That is going to be easier said than done, it appears, with
U.S. production running at its fastest pace since August 2015
and data yesterday confirming that Chinese growth momentum
continues to moderate," ANZ strategists wrote in a daily note.
A risk-on undertone meant meagre gains for gold, with
the precious metal changing hands at $1,233 per ounce.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly and Helen Reid in London
and Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Catherine Evans)