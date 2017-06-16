* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
* European gains help world shares shake off tech problems
* Yen hits two-week low after BOJ sticks with stimulus
* Russian shares, rouble stabilise ahead of central bank
* Oil heads for 4th weekly fall in a row
By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday
after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in
over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank
of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
It was set to be the second week of falls for MSCI's widely
tracked world index, although Wall Street and
Europe, which has been the star performer in the first
half of the year, were trying to end it on an upnote.
London, Frankfurt and Paris climbed
between 0.3 and 0.5 percent, futures pointed to a stable restart
for Apple and the like and euro the pound
and the Swiss franc rose against the dollar in
the currency market.
Greece's 10-year government borrowing costs fell to their
lowest since 2014 in bond markets as well, as euro zone finance
ministers and the International Monetary Fund approved a
long-delayed 8.5 billion euro lifeline for Athens, albeit
keeping them hanging on for debt relief.
"The things that we were worried about at the start of the
year which were French elections and potentially a Greek deal
not getting done, we have had all the good news on that now,"
said State Street Global Markets' strategist Michael Metcalfe.
He said the dollar's rise for the week suggested markets had
now priced in that positive news - France's new President
Emmanuel Macron is expected to get a parliamentary majority at
the weekend too - and were thinking where to go next.
The Japanese yen hit a two-week low against the dollar after
the Bank of Japan left its mass money printing programme
unchanged, maintaining the contrast with the U.S. Federal
Reserve, which signalled further tightening this week.
It was trading 0.4 percent lower at 111.35 yen per
dollar, while the euro was buying $1.1170 compared
with almost $1.13 earlier in the week.
The yen's drop helped Japan's Nikkei advance 0.7
percent, narrowing its loss for the week to 0.3 percent.
"The market was relieved that there was no mention of an
exit strategy, at least for now," said Yoshinori Shigemi, global
market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.
SUBMERGING MARKETS
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
ended down roughly 0.85 percent for the week
though for emerging markets more broadly it was looking like
being the worst week of the year so far.
Russian stocks steadied on Friday but have been
hammered more than 4 percent this week and the rouble is
down for a third straight week, on talk of increased Western
sanctions and as oil prices have stumbled back again.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq whose big names like Apple
and Alphabet led Wall Street lower again on
Thursday after more bearish analysts' reports, pointed to a
stablisation in U.S. trading rather than a rebound.
"Basically these stocks looks stretched. We have seen some
really strong gains this year and we really haven't seen a
significant pull back," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.
"If you look at a stocks like, Amazon they are trading 90
pct above 200-week moving average. Sorry but that it just
absurd."
U.S. data also continues to come in mixed. U.S. homebuilding
fell to the lowest level in eight months figures showed ahead of
the Wall Street restart, dampening the mood again after
better-than-expected unemployment claims numbers and a survey on
business conditions on Thursday.
Back in Europe, Britain's sterling added almost 0.2
percent to $1.2775 having jumped as high as $1.2795 the previous
day after a Bank of England decision to kept UK rates at a
record low was much closer than expected.
In commodities, oil remained subdued on continued worries
over rising U.S. gasoline inventories adding to already elevated
global supply.
Global benchmarks Brent and U.S. crude ticked
up to $47.34 and $44.74 a barrel, on track for 2.4 and 2.8
percent drops for the week respectively. It will also be their
fourth consecutive week of falls.
The dollar's strength kept gold flat at $1,255 an
ounce, failing to make up Thursday's 0.6 percent drop. It is
poised to close the week with a 1 percent loss, its second
weekly decline.
