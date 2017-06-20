* Nikkei surges more than 1 percent, European markets up
* Tech rebound cools concerns over sector of last fortnight
* Fed's Evans says can wait till end of year before thinking
again
* Sterling hit by BoE chief Carney's comments on interest
rates
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 20 Japan's Nikkei jumped to
a near two-year high on Tuesday and European stock markets built
on their biggest one-day gain in two months as central bankers
gave a tempered message about growth and the chances of rises in
interest rates.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, fresh from a meeting
which saw three colleagues on the bank's policy committee vote
for higher rates, knocked half a percent off Britain's pound by
saying "now was not the time" to adjust borrowing costs.
Similarly, in a speech late in U.S. time on Monday, Chicago
Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said it may be
worthwhile for the U.S. central bank to wait until year-end to
decide whether to raise rates again.
After jitters on hi-tech stocks this month, that leaves
markets confident that major central banks will not be
tightening the flow of cash which has kept markets rising for
eight years, at a time when growth globally looks solid.
"Companies are in aggregate in robust health, and with all
the cash from quantitative easing still washing around the
system, there is a lack of alternatives for investors to put
their money in," said Andy Sullivan a portfolio manager with GL
Asset Management UK in London.
"Low rates - and the negative return on cash that they
continue to generate - just sustain that dynamic."
The Nikkei closed 0.8 percent higher on the day,
having earlier gained more than 1 percent.
European markets gained between a quarter and half a percent
in early trading .
The technology sector which has led U.S. stock market gains
this year, fell for a second week last week but they
saw a strong rebound on Monday that helped push Wall Street
indexes to record highs.
"Hi-tech shares just went through a correction," said
Mutsumi Kagawa, chief global strategist at Rakuten Securities.
"Valuation is not that expensive, standing far below their
levels at the peak of the dot-com bubble ... Given that their
profits are expected to see exponential growth in coming years,
it is premature to say the rally in hi-tech shares is over."
The votes for higher rates at the Bank of England's meeting
last week propped up the pound after an almost 3 cent fall on
the back of surprise election results two weeks ago.
But Carney, in a speech delayed from last week due to fire
in London, played down the chances of any swift move at a time
when the hard data on the UK economy has been worsening.
The pound hit a one-week low of $1.2671 after his comments
on rates.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by Helen Reid and Vikram Subheder in
LONDON and Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)