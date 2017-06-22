* European shares open lower, U.S. stock futures tad weaker
* Asia ex-Japan rises 0.6 pct; Nikkei slips on stronger yen
* Oil hovers near Wednesday's multi-month lows
* U.S. yield curve flattest in decade as Fed stays hawkish
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, June 22 European stock markets fell for
a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered
near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply
glut and falling demand.
Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and
France's CAC 40 all slipped 0.3-0.4 percent as trading
in Europe got under way. U.S. stock futures were also a touch
weaker .
Sharp falls in oil prices this week have hurt energy stocks
and dampened investors' expectations for higher inflation that
would pave the way for tighter monetary policies among major
central banks.
"As far as the market mentality is concerned, as long as the
oil price keeps weakening, this is going to tell us something
about the underlying capacity of the global economy to generate
inflation on a sustained basis," said Chris Scicluna, head of
economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan climbed 0.6 percent. But Japan's
Nikkei ended a touch lower as a stronger yen and a
plunge in the shares of auto air bag-maker Takata Corp took a
toll on sentiment.
Excitement after MSCI included mainland Chinese shares in
its emerging market indexes this week further boosted China's
stock market, driving the blue-chip CSI300 index to
the highest level in 1-1/2 years.
Oil prices were subdued as investors' doubts that OPEC-led
output cuts would dent a three-year glut offset data showing a
drop in U.S. inventories.
"The time for contrarian trades in oil is fast approaching,
but I would want to see some stability in price and the
technicals start to become more convincing," said Chris Weston,
chief market strategist at IG in Melbourne.
U.S. crude futures were a touch weaker at $42.50 a
barrel. They closed down 1.6 percent on Wednesday after touching
their lowest level since August.
Global benchmark Brent was also a tad softer at
around $44.78 and within striking distance of seven-month lows
hit on Wednesday.
Since peaking in late February, crude has dropped around 20
percent, with only brief rallies, completely erasing gains at
the end of the year in the wake of the initial OPEC-led
production cut.
Subdued inflation and concerns about the outlook for world
growth at a time when the U.S. Federal Reserve is raising
interest rates have triggered a flattening in bond yield curves.
The gap between yields on U.S. five-year notes and 30-year
bonds flattened to 95 basis points, holding near
its narrowest since December 2007.
A flattening yield curve is often viewed as a negative
economic indicator as it shows concerns about the future pace of
growth and inflation, because buyers of long-dated debt would
demand higher yields if they expected higher costs.
In currency markets, the New Zealand dollar gained
0.5 percent to $0.7257 after the central bank held official cash
rates at record lows but sounded less dovish than bears in the
market had wagered on.
The U.S. dollar eased, falling 0.3 percent to 111.02 yen
.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was roughly flat at
97.54, having retreated from a one-month high of 97.871 set on
Tuesday.
The euro was also flat at $1.1167, after
Wednesday's 0.3 percent gain.
The weaker dollar lifted spot gold 0.6 percent to
$1,253.20 an ounce.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see
(Additional reporting by Nichola Saminather in Singapore;
Editing by Alison Williams)