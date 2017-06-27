LONDON, June 27 Commodity-related shares
rebounded on the back of firmer oil and metals prices, helping
to limit losses in other sectors, while the dollar eased in
anticipation of a possible hint from the Federal Reserve on the
timing of an expected rate hike.
The Fed's Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to take part in a
discussion in London later on Tuesday. Investors expect her to
underline her positive view on the U.S. economy, which would
support the Fed's forecast of a rate hike this year.
But softer-than-expected U.S. data overnight gave rise to
some caution. New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods
unexpectedly fell in May and shipments also declined, suggesting
a loss of momentum in the manufacturing sector halfway through
the second quarter.
"Her words will be scrutinized for any colour about the
timing of the next rate hike against a backdrop of mounting
concerns over the inflation outlook," said strategists at
Societe Generale in a note to clients.
A number of other top central bank officials are also
expected speak at events on Tuesday, including the ECB's Mario
Draghi, the Bank of England's Mark Carney and Fed officials
Patrick Harker and Neel Kashkari.
The dollar fell 0.1 percent against a basket of six major
currencies, though it hit a five-week high against the
Japanese yen.
Fed officials have stuck to their hawkish scripts, which is
in stark contrast to the firmly dovish view expressed by Draghi
against exiting super easy monetary policy too quickly.
European stocks gave up some of their gains from
the previous session, dragged lower by weakness in
consumer-related stocks. Autos in particular were hit after a
profit-warning from German parts maker Schaeffler.
Firmer metals and oil prices as well as upbeat data on
Chinese industrial profits helped mining shares recover recent
losses.
Brent crude futures LCOc1, the international benchmark for
oil prices, gained 0.6 percent to $46.12 per barrel while U.S.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.6
percent to $43.61 per barrel.
Gold prices, which tumbled to their lowest level in nearly
six weeks on Monday after large sell order sent ripples through
the market, steadied, supported by an easing dollar.
Spot gold was up 0.4 percent to $1249.45 per ounce.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)