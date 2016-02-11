UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall as White House proposes U.S. oil reserve sales
* Move comes as Goldman warns of renewed 2018 oil glut (Adds daily estimate from potential SPR sale, updates prices)
(Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK Feb 11 Stock indexes worldwide stumbled on Thursday on fears over the health of the global economy, with a global equity benchmark index closing the day more than 20 percent below its record high last May, confirming global stocks are in a bear market.
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, was last down 4.73 points, or 1.32 percent, to 353.35. The index hit its lowest level in more than two and a half years and was down 20.18 percent from an all-time high close of 442.70 on May 21, 2015.
(Additional reporting by Clara Denina, Simon Falush Kit Rees and Alistair Smout in London, Dion Rabouin, Tariro Mzezewa in New York, and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Move comes as Goldman warns of renewed 2018 oil glut (Adds daily estimate from potential SPR sale, updates prices)
BEIJING, May 23 China's total imports of North Korean goods in April fell below $100 million to a multi-year low, accelerating a months-long decline after China halted coal shipments from its isolated neighbour, data showed on Tuesday.