* $6 trillion of negative-yielding bonds
* Amount is rising rapidly; 18 months ago there were none
* Negative yields hurt conservative investors like pension
funds
LONDON, Feb 9 With the historic fall in Japan's
10-year government bond yield below zero on Tuesday, the value
of government bonds around the world registering negative yields
is now above $6 trillion.
The dramatic expansion of what is effectively a charge on
lending to governments comes during one of the most volatile
starts to a financial markets year in many decades.
Some observers draw parallels with the stresses that led to
the Great Financial Crisis of 2007-08. Banking stocks around the
world have taken the strain again in recent weeks.
Just two months ago, there were $3 trillion of bonds around
the world with negative yields, and only 18 months ago there
were none, according to JP Morgan. tmsnrt.rs/20HOJGo
Negative long-term yields are a headache for relatively
conservative investors such as pension funds, whose returns from
relatively safe investments are evaporating. They are also
potentially damaging for banks' balance sheets and net interest
margins as yield curves flatten despite negative central bank
deposit rates.
And they are a problem for policymakers trying to build
confidence in economic recovery and hoping to avoid deflationary
expectations becoming embedded amid increasingly brittle global
markets.
Andrew Lapthorne, global head of quantitative strategy at
Societe Generale in London, said he thinks negative yields are a
reflection of how impotent central bank policy has become.
Policy makers have slashed interest rates to zero, or lower
in some cases, and pumped up markets with trillions of dollars
of stimulus, yet inflation and bond yields have stubbornly
refused to rise. In many cases, they're lower than ever.
"It tells us that policy is not working and that you're
storing up a whole load of grief for the future," Lapthorne
said.
"I'm not convinced the market is particularly happy about
the negative rates story. There's no intermediary. You're not
forcing anybody to do anything, you're just hoping people take
money out of bonds or borrow at a low rate," he said.
Lapthorne says the U.S. Federal Reserve's loose monetary
policy over the past few years has failed, yet despite that it
may even be forced to loosen policy even further with negative
rates of their own at some point too.
The Fed last month laid out the framework for its annual
banking stability stress tests in which large financial firms
will have to show how they would survive a "severely adverse
scenario," including negative yields on short-term U.S.
Treasuries.
Financial institutions in Japan and the euro zone have been
grappling with negative yields for months now. Both the Bank of
Japan and European Central Bank have cut their deposit rates
below zero and could lower them yet further.
