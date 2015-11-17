* Chief investment officer says value hunters are sniffing

* Comfortable with EM debt, but equity returns look better

By Karin Strohecker

LONDON, Nov 17 Emerging markets could see an inflow of investors' money next year, with equities in line for double-digit returns, rebounding after five years of underperformance, Aberdeen Asset Management said on Tuesday.

Anne Richards, chief investment officer of the group which has more than $480 billion under management, said time and valuation gaps had started attracting investors' attention again. Some stabilisation of oil and the U.S. dollar was all that was needed to seed that rebound, she added.

"The elastic is a bit stretched, and it gets stretched to a point when value hunters start to sniff around," Richards told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit.

"We are in almost like a waiting game where the value house will start to say 'maybe it's all in the price'."

Emerging assets have had a bruising third quarter after violent gyrations in Chinese stock markets and a surprise devaluation of the yuan fuelled concern over the health of the world's second largest economy.

The turmoil spooked emerging market investors, who pulled out record sums over the summer. The Institute of International Finance estimated in October that net capital flows to emerging markets will be negative this year for the first time since 1988, with foreign investment halving from last year and heavy outflows from residents.

For Richards, flows could soon reverse. She said those who wanted out had pulled out by now, and returns were becoming more promising. "You could see quite comfortably double-digit returns for emerging market equities next year."

She said she would also be comfortable owning emerging market debt, though she did not expect fixed income returns to match those on equities.

MULTI-SPEED WORLD

MSCI's broadest emerging market stock index is set to chalk up double-digit losses this year and extend its losing streak from two years to three. Emerging stocks in 2015 have underperformed their developed peers for a fifth straight year.

Richards pointed especially to low valuations in the oil and commodity sector, which had seen capital expenditure hugely scaled back.

"You start to see the winners and losers, and the market shakeout," she said. "We must be close to a point where those start to look reasonably attractive."

Overall, Richards was upbeat on emerging economies being able to sustain their growth momentum compared to the likes of Japan, which was flirting with recession, or the United States, which was stretching out the end of its economic cycle.

"We have a very multi-speed, multi-gear world at the moment with everyone is in quite low gear except for emerging markets, which is in higher gear than everyone else," she said.

In October, the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts for a second time this year, citing weak commodity prices and a China slowdown, predicting the world economy would grow at 3.1 percent this year while emerging economies would expand 4 percent.

Looking ahead, Richards said the biggest surprise for investors could come from oil prices climbing once again.

"No one is expecting the oil price to pop at all. You have to go out two years to get $60 (per barrel)," she said, adding the strong consensus for low crude prices meant no one was looking at what the effect would be of a rise in 2016.

Higher oil prices would be tough on Europe, and also reverse some of the recent investment flows that had favoured Asia over Latin America.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)