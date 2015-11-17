* Chief investment officer says value hunters are sniffing
* Comfortable with EM debt, but equity returns look better
By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, Nov 17 Emerging markets could see an
inflow of investors' money next year, with equities in line for
double-digit returns, rebounding after five years of
underperformance, Aberdeen Asset Management said on Tuesday.
Anne Richards, chief investment officer of the group which
has more than $480 billion under management, said time and
valuation gaps had started attracting investors' attention
again. Some stabilisation of oil and the U.S. dollar was all
that was needed to seed that rebound, she added.
"The elastic is a bit stretched, and it gets stretched to a
point when value hunters start to sniff around," Richards told
the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit.
"We are in almost like a waiting game where the value house
will start to say 'maybe it's all in the price'."
Emerging assets have had a bruising third quarter after
violent gyrations in Chinese stock markets and a surprise
devaluation of the yuan fuelled concern over the health of the
world's second largest economy.
The turmoil spooked emerging market investors, who pulled
out record sums over the summer. The Institute of International
Finance estimated in October that net capital flows to emerging
markets will be negative this year for the first time since
1988, with foreign investment halving from last year and heavy
outflows from residents.
For Richards, flows could soon reverse. She said those who
wanted out had pulled out by now, and returns were becoming more
promising. "You could see quite comfortably double-digit returns
for emerging market equities next year."
She said she would also be comfortable owning emerging
market debt, though she did not expect fixed income returns to
match those on equities.
MULTI-SPEED WORLD
MSCI's broadest emerging market stock index is set
to chalk up double-digit losses this year and extend its losing
streak from two years to three. Emerging stocks in 2015 have
underperformed their developed peers for a fifth straight year.
Richards pointed especially to low valuations in the oil and
commodity sector, which had seen capital expenditure hugely
scaled back.
"You start to see the winners and losers, and the market
shakeout," she said. "We must be close to a point where those
start to look reasonably attractive."
Overall, Richards was upbeat on emerging economies being
able to sustain their growth momentum compared to the likes of
Japan, which was flirting with recession, or the United States,
which was stretching out the end of its economic cycle.
"We have a very multi-speed, multi-gear world at the moment
with everyone is in quite low gear except for emerging markets,
which is in higher gear than everyone else," she said.
In October, the International Monetary Fund cut its global
growth forecasts for a second time this year, citing weak
commodity prices and a China slowdown, predicting the world
economy would grow at 3.1 percent this year while emerging
economies would expand 4 percent.
Looking ahead, Richards said the biggest surprise for
investors could come from oil prices climbing once again.
"No one is expecting the oil price to pop at all. You have
to go out two years to get $60 (per barrel)," she said, adding
the strong consensus for low crude prices meant no one was
looking at what the effect would be of a rise in 2016.
Higher oil prices would be tough on Europe, and also reverse
some of the recent investment flows that had favoured Asia over
Latin America.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)