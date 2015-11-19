(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit here)
By Claire Milhench
LONDON Nov 19 A combination of further monetary
stimulus and an improvement in economic growth makes Europe an
attractive market for 2016, Baring Asset Management said on
Thursday, adding that the euro could bounce if QE subsequently
tapers off.
Ken Lambden, chief investment officer of Barings, which has
some 33.2 billion euros under management, said the group had
become far more positive on Europe as better growth was starting
to come through.
"Our preferred equity market is Europe and that's predicated
on that perfect mix of quantitative easing and economic growth
improving," he told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook
Summit.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has repeatedly
indicated that the ECB is ready to ramp up its monetary stimulus
measures to tackle low inflation in the euro zone.
As a result, the euro has been beaten down to
seven-month lows against the dollar, whilst the greenback
remains strong on expectations of a rise in U.S. interest rates
in December.
But Lambden added that the level of ECB monetary stimulus
could taper off if European growth starts to strengthen. In that
scenario, there could be a bounce in the euro, he said.
"If you buy the fact that perhaps the U.S. dollar is not
going to perform as well as it has done -- and part of the
argument is that we don't think U.S. growth is as strong as it
looks -- then the euro through 2016 will start to look
comparatively more attractive," he said.
He suggested this strength might come through in the latter
part of the second quarter.
Barings is also becoming tentatively more interested in
emerging markets, although Lambden said nothing looked
particularly cheap against some of their historical lows.
"But there is a case to say that, versus some of the
valuations in some of the developed markets, it is the right
time to start dusting off your research folders on some of the
emerging markets," he said.
He warned of significant divergence in EM performance, but
cited opportunities in China, India and Russia.
Whilst recognising that the Chinese economy is slowing,
Lambden said there was strength in the service sector, and he
was "relatively sanguine" about the outlook.
In its Russia fund, meanwhile, Barings is trying to
distinguish between the old and the new Russia.
"When emerging markets really started to capture the
imagination of investors, it was on the back of privatised
state-owned enterprises and the like, and they dominated
indices," he said.
"We're looking away from that for elements of emerging
economies that are starting to get critical mass themselves."
