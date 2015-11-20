LONDON Nov 20 Ramped-up monetary stimulus from
the European Central Bank is likely to fuel investor unease over
companies funnelling cash into share buybacks - which have hit a
four-year high - rather than investment, asset managers warned.
While the euro zone is so far only in the early stages of
quantitative easing compared with the United States, corporate
cash spending trends already favour bigger shareholder payouts
and stock buybacks as rock-bottom yields and a cloudy outlook
for final demand deter long-term investment.
European share buybacks have year-to-date hit their highest
level since 2011 in U.S. dollar terms, at around $55.4 billion,
up 7 percent from the same period last year and almost double
that in the comparable 2012 period, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
With ECB chief Mario Draghi offering the strongest hint yet
that even cheaper money is on the way, European companies are
under pressure to find safe havens or quick-fix balance-sheet
solutions for their $1 trillion-plus total cash piles -- and
shareholders may start to push back.
"Companies are still not rewarded for investment, for capex,
but for share buybacks. That has to change," said Rod Paris,
Chief Investment Officer at Standard Life Investments, at the
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit.
"The signal investors send has to change."
This may seem paradoxical: after all, some of the biggest
cheerleaders of capital return are shareholders themselves, with
some activists buying stakes in companies to push for more.
And while Europe has attracted less shareholder activism
than the United States, markets have cheered buybacks and
punished capex.
Recent examples include Vestas Wind Systems, whose
shares hit a six-year high after it announced a buyback
programme following better-than-expected results, while German
lighting maker Osram plunged as much as 24 percent
after announcing a new investment plan and factory in Malaysia
that analysts deemed both costly and risky.
But the QE-driven market rally has also run into volatility
this year, as years of easy money call into question the
credibility and effectiveness of central banks. Some say the
focus will shift to companies' ability to boost revenue growth
and the strength of economic recovery at large.
"We would much rather equity market performance was driven
by economic activity and by growing top lines than by some sort
of financial sleight of hand," Ken Lambden, CIO at Barings Asset
Management, told the summit.
"That's the concern that we have ... There has been a lot of
buyback activity."
However, the alternative choice, to reinvest capital,
generates the highest returns with greater risk of failure,
according to research from Credit Suisse's corporate advisory
team on U.S. spending. Done right, capex led to average
outperformance of 14 percent; done wrong, it led to average
underperformance of 14 percent.
Blaming a lack of economic growth for the boom in capital
return to shareholders is therefore not entirely convincing,
according to Rick Faery, head of Credit Suisse's HOLT corporate
advisory team. He said even a rise in U.S. interest rates,
while certainly making it more expensive for companies to borrow
funds to buy back shares, might not shake things up.
So pressure to shift spending towards investment may have to
come from the market after all.
"The signal the corporate sector (currently) gets from
higher equity prices is: 'We are not going to invest in a new
greenfield power plant ... (but) we might do some financial
engineering of the balance sheet,'" said Percival Stanion, head
of multi asset at Pictet Asset Management.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)