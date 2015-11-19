(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit here)
By Sujata Rao and Tariro Mzezewa
LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 19 - After a miserable few years,
emerging markets are in line for a strong rebound in capital
flows in 2016, some of the world's biggest investors predicted
this week, although they warned that the benefits will not be
shared evenly.
Speakers at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
this year were mostly positive about emerging market prospects.
In contrast to the gloom pervading last year's summit, the worst
fears of a Chinese hard landing appear to have ebbed, while
steep declines in asset prices may have opened up value.
Losses of up to 30 percent in currencies such as the
Brazilian real and Malaysian ringgit against the U.S. dollar
have also convinced many that long-delayed economic adjustment
is under way, with balance of payments gaps narrowing and
reforms kicking off in some countries.
"Emerging as a theme is back going into next year," Pascal
Blanque, who oversees $1 trillion at Amundi Asset Management,
told the summit in London.
"We will see inflows moving back into the so-called emerging
space on a discriminatory basis. I am seeing appetite growing to
play the combination of cheap currency and growth rebalancing."
Blanque's "conviction" trade in EM, driven by belief in a
soft landing in China, is ASEAN, the Asian trade bloc comprising
countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the
Philippines.
A turnaround, if it materialises, will ironically come
during a year when many reckon the U.S. Federal Reserve will be
raising interest rates, in turn boosting the dollar: both have
historically been harbingers of misery for developing countries.
But Fed tightening looks likely to be less hawkish than
anticipated, and will be countered by policy in Europe and Japan
where, Blanque says, "unlimited" stimulus is forthcoming.
Reuters earlier this month reported that big asset managers
had started to cautiously raise emerging market allocations,
reckoning the selloff had gone far enough.
The new-found bullishness is also partly down to signs of
recovery in Western consumer demand as central bank stimulus and
lower oil prices start feeding through to spending power.
Percival Stanion, head of multi-asset at Swiss firm Pictet,
predicts retailers will enjoy bumper Christmas sales after
several lean years, in turn benefiting manufacturing hubs such
as Taiwan, China and Korea.
Until recently, Stanion had zero allocation to emerging
markets, but he has started buying debt. He is holding off on
equities pending proof of China's stabilisation but has a
positive view.
"We are expecting ... higher double-digits (returns) for
places like emerging markets as a whole. It could well take some
months before the rally gets established," he told the London
leg of the summit.
OUTFLOWS TO INFLOWS
With its growth premium to richer peers hitting 16-year
lows, the developing world will see the first net capital
outflow this year since 1988, according to the Institute of
International Finance, the world's most closely watched monitor
of capital flows to emerging markets.
Around $60 billion has exited mutual funds dedicated to
emerging stocks and bonds this year, according to fund tracker
EPFR Global. Shares in EM-focused asset managers such as Ashmore
and Aberdeen have fallen 10 to 20 percent this year.
Many remain cautious - Bonnie Baha at DoubleLine Capital in
New York sees more pitfalls ahead, especially from the stronger
dollar. But others see value beneath the rubble.
Aberdeen CIO Anne Richards, for instance, predicts
double-digit equity gains in 2016.
"The elastic is a bit stretched and it gets stretched to a
point when value hunters start to sniff around," said Richards,
who runs $480 billion.
"You can buy higher return-on-equity companies with lower
multiples right across EM ... We can buy loads of companies that
have lower debt-to-equity and we can buy them for less."
Similarly Mauro Ratto, head of emerging markets at Pioneer,
expects "nice single-digit returns" on EM bonds, betting that
many countries will have room to cut interest rates in 2016.
DISCRIMINATION
The summit was notable for investors' growing wariness of
the three decade-old emerging markets concept, which lumps
together vastly disparate countries - commodity importers with
exporters and fast-growth economies with those in recession.
Summit participants were unanimously bullish on India, for
instance and considered Brazil as too risky.
Rick Rieder, CIO of fundamental fixed income for BlackRock,
said in New York that some developing sovereigns compare
favourably with parts of Europe.
"EM is a really unfair moniker, that Ukraine and Venezuela
live in the same world as Mexico, the Philippines and India,"
Rieder said. "If you take places like Mexico and India, I think
there's a grave injustice."
Amundi's Blanque said that rather than buying emerging
market assets en masse, investors will focus next year on
markets that can capitalise on domestic demand rather than
exports, and are seeing economic growth recover.
"It will be a game where you will see the winners take it
all," he added.
