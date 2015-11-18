(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit here)
* Negative on UK assets due to significant risk of Brexit
* Sees potential for bumper Christmas shopping season
* Stabilisation in China could generate positive surprise
* Building position in EM local currency sovereign debt
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Nov 18 - A British vote in favour of leaving the
European Union would be a big shock to financial markets because
the possibility is still not taken very seriously outside the
UK, a senior Pictet asset manager said on Wednesday.
Percival Stanion, head of multi asset at Pictet Asset
Management, said: "We have been quite negative on the UK equity
market and UK government bonds for a while, partly because of
the Brexit risk, which we think is significant."
Speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, he
suggested the probability of a vote in favour of leaving the EU
was around 30-40 percent.
A referendum on whether Britain should stay in the European
Union will be held in 2016 or 2017. The latest polls show that
around 42-43 percent of Britons want to stay in, about 38-40
percent want to leave, but 18-19 percent are still undecided.
"It's a serious risk which could gather steam if events move
in a particular direction," Stanion said, adding that this made
sterling very vulnerable. He also saw
disruption to overseas long-term investment decisions about the
UK, but dismissed any notion of "Armageddon" for the UK economy
if Britain left.
It would, however, create a precedent that could call the
whole EU project into question and embolden movements within
other European countries that oppose further integration.
Stanion said the heightened terrorist threat and the migrant
crisis had the potential to create further divisions in Europe,
partly because such events play into the hands of EU-sceptic
parties.
"One potential risk is that (German Chancellor Angela)
Merkel goes," Stanion said. "If Merkel was suddenly removed from
the scene, I think we would all feel quite differently about the
path for Europe and the ability to keep it moving forwards in
some kind of integrated process."
Generally, however, Stanion had a positive outlook for
Western economies and equities in 2016 and is starting to take
more risk in his multi asset portfolio, which he runs alongside
Andrew Cole and Shaniel Ramjee.
BUMPER CHRISTMAS
In particular, he thought the consumer recovery in North
America and Europe would accelerate on the back of lower petrol
and heating prices, which have increased households' purchasing
power. This could reinvigorate Christmas shopping after several
lean years for retailers.
"That could be what catches markets out over the next six
months - that contrary to expectations, the consumer is not just
confident in the survey sense, but that it manifests itself in
shopping seriously," he said.
Partly as a result of this increase in consumer spending,
Stanion suggested emerging markets as a whole could make
double-digit returns in 2016, with the Asian manufacturing
economies poised to do well.
"Taiwan and Korea, as well as China, would be
beneficiaries," he said. "But sentiment-wise it would quickly
flow through to other countries, which are further down the
supply chain."
Having been very negative on China, Stanion said he was now
taking the view that China will bottom out next year. He argued
there was such excessive pessimism around China, that just some
stabilisation in the numbers could generate a positive surprise
for markets.
Stanion still has no allocation to emerging market equities
in his portfolio, because he is waiting for more signs that
China's economy has definitively turned.
But he is currently building a position in emerging market
local currency sovereign debt, taking the view that the price
change in currencies and yields in many cases rewards managers
for the risk taken.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)