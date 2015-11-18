(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit here)

* Negative on UK assets due to significant risk of Brexit

* Sees potential for bumper Christmas shopping season

* Stabilisation in China could generate positive surprise

* Building position in EM local currency sovereign debt

By Claire Milhench

LONDON, Nov 18 - A British vote in favour of leaving the European Union would be a big shock to financial markets because the possibility is still not taken very seriously outside the UK, a senior Pictet asset manager said on Wednesday.

Percival Stanion, head of multi asset at Pictet Asset Management, said: "We have been quite negative on the UK equity market and UK government bonds for a while, partly because of the Brexit risk, which we think is significant."

Speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, he suggested the probability of a vote in favour of leaving the EU was around 30-40 percent.

A referendum on whether Britain should stay in the European Union will be held in 2016 or 2017. The latest polls show that around 42-43 percent of Britons want to stay in, about 38-40 percent want to leave, but 18-19 percent are still undecided.

"It's a serious risk which could gather steam if events move in a particular direction," Stanion said, adding that this made sterling very vulnerable. He also saw disruption to overseas long-term investment decisions about the UK, but dismissed any notion of "Armageddon" for the UK economy if Britain left.

It would, however, create a precedent that could call the whole EU project into question and embolden movements within other European countries that oppose further integration.

Stanion said the heightened terrorist threat and the migrant crisis had the potential to create further divisions in Europe, partly because such events play into the hands of EU-sceptic parties.

"One potential risk is that (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel goes," Stanion said. "If Merkel was suddenly removed from the scene, I think we would all feel quite differently about the path for Europe and the ability to keep it moving forwards in some kind of integrated process."

Generally, however, Stanion had a positive outlook for Western economies and equities in 2016 and is starting to take more risk in his multi asset portfolio, which he runs alongside Andrew Cole and Shaniel Ramjee.

BUMPER CHRISTMAS

In particular, he thought the consumer recovery in North America and Europe would accelerate on the back of lower petrol and heating prices, which have increased households' purchasing power. This could reinvigorate Christmas shopping after several lean years for retailers.

"That could be what catches markets out over the next six months - that contrary to expectations, the consumer is not just confident in the survey sense, but that it manifests itself in shopping seriously," he said.

Partly as a result of this increase in consumer spending, Stanion suggested emerging markets as a whole could make double-digit returns in 2016, with the Asian manufacturing economies poised to do well.

"Taiwan and Korea, as well as China, would be beneficiaries," he said. "But sentiment-wise it would quickly flow through to other countries, which are further down the supply chain."

Having been very negative on China, Stanion said he was now taking the view that China will bottom out next year. He argued there was such excessive pessimism around China, that just some stabilisation in the numbers could generate a positive surprise for markets.

Stanion still has no allocation to emerging market equities in his portfolio, because he is waiting for more signs that China's economy has definitively turned.

But he is currently building a position in emerging market local currency sovereign debt, taking the view that the price change in currencies and yields in many cases rewards managers for the risk taken. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)