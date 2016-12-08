LPC-ECB publishes final lending guidelines
LONDON, May 18 The ECB has published its final guidelines to rein in risky lending practices among banks, mirroring rules already introduced in the US in 2013.
LONDON Dec 8 PIMCO said on Thursday said it had cut its overweight position in emerging market equities on concerns over U.S. trade policy under President-elect Donald Trump.
"We've cut our EM overweight down to neutral given the heightened risk of protectionist and anti-trade policies in the U.S.," PIMCO portfolio managers said in a note, adding that the fund remains slightly overweight emerging market debt.
The fund also said it had pared its "modest underweight" position on equities overall to a neutral position.
The world's largest bond investor also said it saw U.S. inflation-linked government bonds as the new "risk free" asset rather than fixed-rate U.S. Treasuries. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by John Geddie)
LONDON, May 18 The ECB has published its final guidelines to rein in risky lending practices among banks, mirroring rules already introduced in the US in 2013.
* ISSUANCE OF 12.28 MILLION EUROS OF UNDATED DEEPLY SUBORDINATED NOTES (TSSDI), REALIZED BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT