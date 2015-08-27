LONDON Aug 27 Qbasis, a hedge fund which more
than doubled clients' money during the 2008 financial crisis, is
cashing in again by exploiting fresh turmoil in global markets.
The fund, which aims to profit from market dislocations, as
described in the "black swan" theory of academic Nassim Nicholas
Taleb, gained about 11 percent this month to Aug. 24, Chief
Executive Florian Wagner told Reuters.
Peers as measured by the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index lost
3.2 percent in the month to Aug. 25 as ructions triggered by
fears over the health of the Chinese economy led to steep losses
in markets across the globe.
Prominent hedge funds such as William Ackman's Pershing
Square, Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors and Larry Robbins'
Glenview Capital have lost money this month.
Based in Austria, Qbasis uses mathematical models to
evaluate risk, pricing and timing in financial markets.
This month, the fund has gained through intra-day trading in
equity indices, shorting stocks and taking long positions on the
euro against the US dollar.
The euro hit $1.1715 on Monday, a seven-month high.
The fund also benefited from short positions on oil prices.
Investors are increasingly looking for ways to protect their
portfolios amid rising volatility and markets shocks, sending
billions of dollars to hedge funds.
"It helps people to sleep better, they don't have to worry
so much about their timing," Wagner said. "So many people are
struggling with when should they go long, when should they go
out of the market."
Hedge funds attracted $48 billion in fresh inflows in the
quarter to June, up from $29 billion in the first quarter of the
year, according to data from industry tracker Preqin.
Qbasis said in June it would receive more than $200 million
in its fund from Britain's Omada Capital, signalling rising
interest in hedge fund strategies which can profit from steep
declines in asset prices.
The Qbasis i Trend fund strategy returned 157 percent in
2008 when the S&P 500 Index plunged 38.5 percent.
