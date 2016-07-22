* Emerging market allure
* Record low bond yields
* FX hedging costs rising
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, July 22 Another slide in government bond
yields since Britain voted to leave the European Union has put
pressure on insurance and pension funds to further reduce their
"home bias" and consider riskier overseas assets to recapture
returns.
Risk-averse insurers and pension funds typically hold the
bulk of their portfolios in domestic securities to shield them
from exchange rate and regulatory risks overseas.
That home bias has gradually been reduced over the past 20
years, but the seemingly endless evaporation of domestic bond
yields to zero and below in developed economies since the credit
crash means there may be further to go.
Although the cost of hedging currency exposure quickly
reduces the extra income from higher yields, the damage to
long-term returns will only increase the search for
alternatives.
"Brexit just exacerbated that longer-term trend. It's
really, really hurting and pressurizing traditional life
insurance businesses that offer investment guarantees," said
Bruce Porteous, investment director for insurance solutions at
Standard Life in Edinburgh.
The majority of pension and insurance funds' holdings are
held in fixed income assets, mostly in government debt -- the
lowest-yielding bonds of all.
According to investment bank UBS, the fall in UK gilt yields
to new lows after the Brexit vote widened the real yield gap
between UK government bonds and company dividends to the highest
in more than a quarter of a century.
A 1 percent fall in gilt yields could raise UK firms'
pension liabilities by 150 billion pounds, UBS said, referring
to the difference between the total amount due to retirees and
the money on hand to make those payments.
The 10-year and 30-year gilt yields hit respective record
lows of 0.71 percent and 1.53 percent
this month, and both are down 1 percentage point since January.
Pension funds' allocations to alternative assets - real
estate, hedge funds, private equity and commodities - have risen
to 24 percent from 5 percent since 1995 across the world's major
markets, according to a study by consultants Willis Towers
Watson.
The study also shows that the share of domestic equities in
pension portfolios slumped to an average 43 percent last year
from 65 percent in 1998. British funds are even lower, more than
halving to 35 percent.
HOMEWARD BOUND
As well as FX exposure, higher returns come with higher
risk, particularly in emerging markets. Keith Goodby, senior
investment consultant in the Insurance Investment Solutions
Group at Willis Towers Watson, expects the flow of money
overseas to continue at a gradual pace only.
"U.S. fixed income and equities may look quite attractive at
the moment given the divergence in yields, particularly
post-Brexit. But if you have to hedge the FX risk and swap the
rates exposure back to sterling, some of this benefit will be
lost," he said.
Based on existing investments, European insurers can expect
annual returns of 2.4 percent, below the 2.7 percent minimum
they need, according to a 2015 survey by Standard Life
Investments of insurers managing 2.4 trillion euros.
The global scramble for yield has intensified since
Britain's June 23 referendum. Emerging market bond funds have
attracted record inflows, Japanese investors have bought record
amounts of foreign bonds and an auction of 30-year U.S. Treasury
bonds drew record interest from overseas buyers.
Global 10-year bond yields fell to a record low of 0.53
percent in the aftermath of Brexit, according to Citi's World
Global Bond Index, which comprises the benchmark borrowing costs
of 23 countries.
Such low rates of return in the usual safer investments has
helped fuel a mini-revival of capital flows into emerging
markets, according to a report by the Institute for
International Finance.
The IIF expects overall net outflows from emerging markets
this year to be $350 billion. That's around $100 billion less
than forecast earlier this year, half of last year's total, and
is solely accounted for by outflows from China.
"A feature of the global landscape that will stay with us
for months - or years - is the need for investors to be
internationally diversified and to pay close attention to
international currency risk," said Michael Metcalfe, head of
global macro strategy at State Street Global Markets in London.
"That's the post-Brexit scenario now - reach for yield and
watch your currencies,"
It would be a major shift if UK investors were to join that
hunt, especially U.S. bonds. In UK balance of payments data,
debt securities investment abroad has averaged close to zero
over the past two years, said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, managing
director for global asset allocation at JP Morgan.
But the rising cost of protecting against exchange rate
volatility is tempting some UK funds to dig deeper for returns
at home, said Andy Tunningley, head of UK strategic clients at
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager.
"Net-net, there's possibly more coming back into the country
than leaving. Home bias is actually growing in long-dated
illiquid assets with higher yields, like infrastructure and
long-lease property," he said.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Larry King)