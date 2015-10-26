* Some traders worry over weakening impact from China stimulus

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, Oct 26 London copper inched up early on Monday after China cut interest rates late last week to shore up growth in the world's No.2 economy.

China's central bank cut interest rates for the sixth time in less than a year, and it again lowered the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves in a bid to jump start growth in its stuttering economy.

"While rate cuts will stoke concern over China's slowdown, the ample room for rate cuts and multiple options to maintain liquidity to (the) real economy greatly reduce downside risks," Argonaut Security said in a note.

"We take this move as a big positive catalyst (for the economy)."

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.2 percent to $5,184.50 a tonne by 0719 GMT. Prices shed 2 percent last week for the largest weekly loss in a month, with the market struggling to build on a recovery from six-year lows below $5,000.

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper fell 1.1 percent to 39,060 yuan ($6,152) a tonne.

Traders had mixed views on China's rate cut after poor price action following the announcement on Friday, when prices initially popped up before cutting gains and turning negative.

"It's diminishing returns from stimulus," one trader said.

Mounting bad loans are running down Chinese banks' capital buffers, forcing them to turn to investors for fresh funds despite raising a record amount last year.

The European Central Bank's signal that more stimulus is coming for Europe's economy could complicate the U.S. Federal Reserve's own message about when it might move in the opposite direction.

Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position in copper, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

Meanwhile, state copper consultancy Cochilco lowered its forecast for Chile's 2015 copper production for the fourth time this year on Friday, estimating that the top copper exporter will produce 5.68 million tonnes of the metal.

China's ruling Communist Party opened a key meeting on Monday that will focus on financial reforms and how to maintain growth of around seven percent and more broadly map out economic and social targets for the next five years.

($1 = 6.3541 Chinese yuan renminbi)