* Jiangxi copper, Antofagasta agree on 9 pct drop in fees

* Cash aluminium hits highest since April against benchmark

* Market seen quiet into FOMC rate call on Wednesday

* Coming up: Germany ZEW economic sentiment at 1000 GMT (Adds comment, detail; updates prices)

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, Dec 15 London copper dropped on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's crucial policy meeting this week, however, hopes for demand growth in top consumer China put a floor under prices.

Prices have been trapped in range as traders cut risk ahead of the Fed meet; but a bearish trend may resume early next year given the lack of a strong revival in drivers for demand, Standard Chartered said in a note.

"We continue to believe that at least the January-February period next year will be characterised by bearish investor sentiment, with downward pressure dominating price dynamics."

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had fallen by 0.8 percent to $4,634.50 a tonne by 0744 GMT, extending 0.6 percent losses from the previous session.

Still, prices appear to have found a near-term floor around $4,500, just above six-and-a-half-year lows, with traders expected to close short positions into the year end, potentially offering support.

"I'm encouraged by the resilience in the base metals sector, unlike in precious or oil," said a trader in Mumbai.

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper dropped by 1.2 percent to 35,620 yuan ($5,513) a tonne.

Global and Chinese mines are cutting output due to the low prices. China's top integrated copper producer Jiangxi Copper and Chilean miner Antofagasta Minerals have agreed 2016 treatment and refining charges 9 percent lower than this year's fees.

"It is a bit disappointing that better vehicle and fixed asset investment data from China did not give the market more of a boost, suggesting more consolidation will be the order of the day, at least until Wednesday's U.S. interest rate decision," Triland said in a note.

Other metals remained dogged by oversupply with producers reviewing capacity.

The global nickel market remained in a surplus in October, but the oversupply narrowed slightly to 6,800 tonnes from a revised surplus the month before, figures from the International Nickel Study Institute showed.

Century Aluminium began shutting one of the two potlines at its Mount Holly, South Carolina smelter, on Monday ahead of a planned full curtailment on Dec. 31, even as a potential deal to keep the plant operating at reduced capacity gathered steam.

LME stocks are expected to keep climbing as traders deliver aluminium due to the rising cost of holding metal. Cash traded $9 higher than the benchmark, its loftiest since April, and up from a nearly $40 discount in October. CMAL0-3

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

($1 = 6.4613 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)