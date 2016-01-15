* Nickel inventories jump 16 percent in Shanghai
* Funds, physical traders sell into nickel rally - Triland
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Jan 15 Copper tumbled to its lowest
since May 2009 on Friday, pressured by a slide in oil prices
plus further losses in shares and the offshore currency in
China, where weak loan data undermined sentiment.
Chinese shares fell below last month's low while the yuan
weakened sharply offshore, knocking confidence about demand for
metals in the world's top consumer of raw materials.
Oil futures plunged again below $30 a barrel as the market
braced for more Iranian oil exports.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
ended down 1.9 percent at $4,331 a tonne, having hit the weakest
since May 2009 at $4,318 earlier.
Prices are down 8 percent this month, hitting a succession
of multi-year lows in the New Year as investor sentiment soured.
"In general terms copper is not a soft market, but the
futures market is not responding to physical signals at the
moment, it's trading on China, world macro data, equities," said
analyst Vivienne Lloyd at Macquarie.
Physical demand for copper remained steady in China with
local buyers willing to pay higher premiums as the futures have
dropped. Copper prices in the local physical market traded at a
160 yuan premium against the front month ShFE contract this
week, the highest since early December.
Those upbeat physical signals, however, have been
overwhelmed by negative data about the health of the Chinese
economy, such as loan data on Friday.
Chinese banks extended 597.8 billion yuan in net-new yuan
loans in December, well below the previous month's lending.
"The trend in China is of a vastly slowing economy and there
haven't been enough production cuts in metals... Some people are
calling this year for vicious downward movements in stocks
markets," said a London-based trader.
In the United States, retail sales unexpectedly fell in
December, industrial production slumped for a third straight
month, while business inventories posted their largest fall
since 2011, all indicating growth slowed sharply in the fourth
quarter.
Nickel ended down 2 percent at $8,395 after data
showed a further increase in inventories. Stocks in Shanghai
warehouses surged 16 percent this week.
Nickel inventories also ticked higher on the LME, where they
equalled around 25 weeks of consumption, about twice as high as
aluminium and compared with only two to six weeks for the other
metals, Lloyd said.
"There's a lot of this stuff rattling around," she said.
The price outlook remained grim for nickel, broker Triland
said in a note. "Consumers are holding off for cheaper metal
next week (while) recent rallies have been used as a selling
opportunity by both funds and physical traders."
Tin ended down 0.4 percent at $13,300, aluminium
closed 0.6 percent lower at $1,473, zinc ended
down 2.3 percent at $1,476 and lead closed down 2
percent at $1,596.
