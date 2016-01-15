* Nickel inventories jump 16 percent in Shanghai

* Funds, physical traders sell into nickel rally - Triland (Adds closing prices)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Jan 15 Copper tumbled to its lowest since May 2009 on Friday, pressured by a slide in oil prices plus further losses in shares and the offshore currency in China, where weak loan data undermined sentiment.

Chinese shares fell below last month's low while the yuan weakened sharply offshore, knocking confidence about demand for metals in the world's top consumer of raw materials.

Oil futures plunged again below $30 a barrel as the market braced for more Iranian oil exports.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended down 1.9 percent at $4,331 a tonne, having hit the weakest since May 2009 at $4,318 earlier.

Prices are down 8 percent this month, hitting a succession of multi-year lows in the New Year as investor sentiment soured.

"In general terms copper is not a soft market, but the futures market is not responding to physical signals at the moment, it's trading on China, world macro data, equities," said analyst Vivienne Lloyd at Macquarie.

Physical demand for copper remained steady in China with local buyers willing to pay higher premiums as the futures have dropped. Copper prices in the local physical market traded at a 160 yuan premium against the front month ShFE contract this week, the highest since early December.

Those upbeat physical signals, however, have been overwhelmed by negative data about the health of the Chinese economy, such as loan data on Friday.

Chinese banks extended 597.8 billion yuan in net-new yuan loans in December, well below the previous month's lending.

"The trend in China is of a vastly slowing economy and there haven't been enough production cuts in metals... Some people are calling this year for vicious downward movements in stocks markets," said a London-based trader.

In the United States, retail sales unexpectedly fell in December, industrial production slumped for a third straight month, while business inventories posted their largest fall since 2011, all indicating growth slowed sharply in the fourth quarter.

Nickel ended down 2 percent at $8,395 after data showed a further increase in inventories. Stocks in Shanghai warehouses surged 16 percent this week.

Nickel inventories also ticked higher on the LME, where they equalled around 25 weeks of consumption, about twice as high as aluminium and compared with only two to six weeks for the other metals, Lloyd said.

"There's a lot of this stuff rattling around," she said.

The price outlook remained grim for nickel, broker Triland said in a note. "Consumers are holding off for cheaper metal next week (while) recent rallies have been used as a selling opportunity by both funds and physical traders."

Tin ended down 0.4 percent at $13,300, aluminium closed 0.6 percent lower at $1,473, zinc ended down 2.3 percent at $1,476 and lead closed down 2 percent at $1,596.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton and Maytaal Angel.; Editing by Susan Thomas and David Clarke)