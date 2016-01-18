* Steadier yuan soothes nerves over weakening China metals
buys
* Eyes on Chinese investment and industrial production data
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, Jan 18 Copper rallied on Monday after a
move by China's central bank to support the yuan triggered a
reversal of bets on lower prices but the mood was expected to
stay bearish on concern over demand growth in the top consumer.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended
up one percent at $4,375 a tonne. The metal used in power and
construction touched $4,318 on Friday, its lowest since May
2009.
China's central bank on Monday confirmed it was preparing to
raise the reserve requirement ratio next week for yuan deposits
placed in yuan clearing banks from zero to the normal
level.
A weaker yuan means metals priced in dollars cost more and
erode Chinese firms' purchasing power.
"The latest move is an effort to curb speculation and
downward pressure on the yuan, so that is positive for copper as
weaker yuan suggests demand for imported metal could fall,"
Capital Economics analyst Caroline Bain said.
"Any sustained rally will only be possible after the Lunar
New Year and associated distortions to data, when a clearer
picture will emerge on the state of Chinese physical demand."
China's Lunar New Year Holiday runs for a week from Feb. 8.
Traders expect volumes to start dwindling and more short
position covering as the holiday approaches.
One trader also said metals could be supported if the US
Federal Reserve limits rate hikes.
"There's a lot of talk that the Fed won't hike as many times
this year as people thought, if that is the case we could see
some support for metals," the trader said.
Market turmoil since 2016 started has prompted several Fed
officials to express concerns about how much they may be able to
raise rates.
The market will be watching investment and industrial
production data for December due on Tuesday for clues as to the
potential strength of Chinese demand.
Also a problem for metals overall is high inventories,
oversupply and mining companies' reluctance to cut output and
balance the market.
"It will take some time for capex cuts, project
cancellations and project closures to result in any significant
dents in the excessive inventory piles," Citi said in a note.
Three-month aluminium rose 0.4 percent to $1,479 a
tonne, zinc gained 1.4 percent to $1,496, lead
rose 0.7 percent to $1,607, tin added 0.2 percent to $13,325 and
nickel added 2.3 percent to $8,590 a tonne.
Traders said news that Australia's Queensland Nickel had
appointed voluntary administrators had raised hopes of more
nickel output cuts.
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by David
Clarke and Susan Thomas)