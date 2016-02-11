* China holiday subdues volumes, creates volatility
* Uncertainty about what Fed will do undermines sentiment
* Goldman cuts nickel price forecasts
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, Feb 11 Copper rose on Thursday as the
dollar slipped, but fears for global growth sparked by worries
about a potential financial crisis and uncertainty about demand
in China curbed gains.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended
up 0.1 percent to $4,447.5 a tonne in official rings. The metal
used widely in the power and construction industries hit a
two-week low of $4,430 on Wednesday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 share index plunged to its
lowest level in 2-1/2 years, hit by a renewed slump in banks and
miners.
Comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve's chairwoman, Janet
Yellen, that tighter credit markets, volatile financial markets
and uncertainty over Chinese economic growth have raised risks
for the U.S. economy also undermined confidence.
"In the short term, the weaker dollar is helping copper,"
VTB Capital analyst Wiktor Bielski.
"But there are a lot of uncertainties, from what's happening
in China to the fact that everybody thinks the Fed made a big
mistake in December when it raised rates and what it will do
now."
A lower U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities
cheaper for non-U.S. firms, a relationship used by funds to
generate buy and sell signals using numerical models.
China is the world's largest consumer of copper, accounting
for nearly 50 percent of global copper demand estimates at 22
million tonnes this year.
Traders said the absence of China in metals markets this
week due to the Lunar New Year holiday meant lower volumes and
liquidity and higher volatility.
Aluminium closed up 0.4 percent at $1,485.5 a tonne,
zinc fell 0.2 percent to $1,705 a tonne, lead
rose 1.2 percent to $1,827 and tin lost 1.4 percent to $15,575.
Nickel tumbled 3.7 percent to $7,590. Earlier in the
session it hit a 12-year low at $7,565 a tonne.
Goldman Sachs has cut its 3- and 6-month nickel price
forecasts to $8,500 a tonne from $10,000 and the 12-month
forecast to $8,500 from $11,000.
"Our broadly neutral view mainly reflects our expectation of
continued sluggish Chinese demand through 2016, (and) the
potential for cost deflation to reduce the losses being felt by
much of the nickel mining sector," Goldman said in a note.
"Having said this, we believe that current price levels are
enough to balance the nickel market over time ... The main
upside risk is that Chinese demand does pick up more than we
expect, and supply curtailments are quick and deep."
