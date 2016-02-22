* Hedge funds, money managers add to bearish copper position
* Break above $1,790 in zinc to spur further buying
* Major Indonesian tin smelter halts operations
* Aluminium touches highest since October
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Feb 22 Zinc prices surged to a
four-month peak on Monday and other base metals also gained as
investors' appetite for risk increased while they also worried
about potential shortages.
Investor buying lifted industrial metals along with oil and
equity markets, including shares in China, the world's top
consumer of metals.
"There's higher risk appetite among market participants
today which can be seen by the firmer Asian equity markets,"
said analyst Daniel Briesemann at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"In most of the metals there's tightening supply, which is
most pronounced in zinc, followed by copper, and lead to some
extent."
Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange jumped
to an intraday peak of $1,790 a tonne, the strongest since Oct.
23, extending a near 3 percent gain on Friday.
Zinc, which turned back after meeting resistance at its
200-day moving average at $1,790, closed 2.1 percent firmer at
$1,781.
If it does manage to break its 200-day moving average, that
would spark a flurry of technical purchases, traders said.
The closure of major zinc mines such as Century in Australia
and Lisheen in Ireland has reduced supply, which has resulted in
lower treatment fees charged by smelters.
Demand was also healthy, with data on Monday showing Chinese
refined imports of zinc, mainly used for galvanizing steel,
soared by 150 percent in January.
Also supporting zinc was a 7 percent rally in iron ore
prices to more than $50 a tonne as evidence emerges of a revival
in China's steel industry.
FURTHER MEASURES
LME copper gained 1.6 percent to finish at $4,694 a
tonne after touching $4,701, the highest since Feb. 4, building
on gains from the previous session.
Also supporting prices of copper, used in construction and
power supply, China took further measures aimed at clearing a
property overhang weighing on the economy.
But not all investors were convinced the rally was
sustainable.
Hedge funds and money managers raised their bearish bets in
copper in the week to Feb. 16, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.
"We believe that throughout February, copper will continue
to search for price direction, and we await the coming of spring
before copper makes its next leg up or down," Barclays analyst
Dane Davis said in a note.
In other metals, LME aluminium marched 1.6 percent
higher to close at $1,574 a tonne, the highest since Oct. 16.
Lead dipped 0.1 percent to $1,728 and nickel
climbed 2.1 percent to end at $8,755.
LME tin shed 0.3 percent to $15,730 a tonne despite
news that major Indonesian tin smelter PT Refined Bangka Tin has
ceased refining operations and its facility will be scrapped,
according to a company shareholder.
