By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Feb 23 Copper prices slipped on Tuesday as a fall in Chinese equities and the central banks's setting of a lower fix for the yuan currency reinforced concerns about the economy and demand growth in the top consumer.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended down 1 percent at $4,645 a tonne, having hit a two-week high of $4,701 on Monday

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's midpoint rate at 6.5273 to the dollar before the market opened, down 0.17 percent from the previous fix.

Chinese equities slid as investor focus moved to a meeting of the National People's Congress in March.

"Some of the positive sentiment about China has diminished because the PBOC weakened the CNY and Chinese equities fell," said Bank of China International's head of commodity strategy, Xiao Fu. "That's why we are seeing some retracement in commodity markets."

China accounts for nearly half of global copper production estimated at about 22 million tonnes this year. Demand growth for the metal used widely in power and construction has slowed in China while supplies have risen, leaving the market in surplus and prices under pressure.

Global miner BHP Billiton added to the negative sentiment by saying it expects the copper market to remain in surplus until the end of the decade.

Tin was untraded at the close, but bid up 1.9 percent at $16,025 a tonne. The price rose as high as $16,200 at one point, its highest since the middle of October, as supply worries were reinforced by news that Indonesian tin smelter PT Refined Bangka Tin (RBT) has stopped refining operations.

Traders estimate the closure will remove around 10,000 tonnes of supply, representing about 3 percent of the global total.

Aluminium fell 1.7 percent to $1,547 after touching a four-month high of $1,582.

"(By 0900 GMT) this morning, 5,400 lots had traded versus a 20-day average of 2,900 lots," Marex Spectron said in a note, adding that its analysis suggests the highest level of net demand since April 30 last year.

"We have noted the bids across the forward curve, which provided evidence of producer sell activity."

Zinc slid 2.4 percent to $1,738 a tonne, lead lost 1 percent to $1,710 and nickel was down 1.7 percent at $8,610.

Traders said that the decline in oil prices on doubts whether a potential production freeze will reduce the global overhang of crude also fed the general sell-off in industrial metals.

