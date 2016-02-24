MELBOURNE Feb 24 London copper dropped on
Wednesday as falling oil prices blunted appetite for risk, while
worries resurfaced over the depth of demand from top consumer
China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had edged down 0.1 percent to $4,641 a tonne by 0155 GMT,
falling further from a two-week top touched on Monday. It
dropped 1 percent in the previous session
* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper declined 0.7
percent to 36,080 yuan ($5,524) a tonne.
* ShFE tin bucked the trend to climb 0.9 percent,
buoyed as lower prices caused an Indonesian producer to shut,
curbing supply.
* China still owns the world's largest currency reserves,
but it has been burning through them at such a pace that some
think Beijing might soon have to allow a sharp fall in the yuan
or back-pedal on liberalisation and tighten its capital
controls.
* U.S. home resales unexpectedly rose in January, reaching a
six-month high, in the latest sign that the economy remains on
firmer ground despite slowing global growth and tightening
financial market conditions.
* It is still unclear whether the recent downturn in global
financial markets will have any substantial impact on the U.S.
economy, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on
Tuesday, suggesting the episode may still pass without much
effect on the Fed's plans.
* "(The) aluminium market continues to face the greatest
bearish fundamental shock in a generation, and perhaps, in its
history," said Goldman Sachs.
* The net long position of funds trading copper on the LME
rose to 10,134 lots last Friday from a net long position of
9,154 lots on Feb. 12, the LME's Commitments of Traders Report
(COTR) showed on Tuesday. LME-CA-MNET
* Top global miner BHP Billiton expects the copper
market to remain in surplus until the end of the decade, Chief
Financial Officer Peter Beaven said on Tuesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares were on the back foot on Wednesday as a
nascent recovery in the oil market lost momentum after Saudi Oil
Minister Ali Al-Naimi effectively ruled out production cuts by
major producers anytime soon.
DATA/EVENTS
0745 France consumer confidence Feb
0900 Italy industrial sales and orders Dec
1330 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly
1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Feb
1500 US New home sales Jan
($1 = 6.5312 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)