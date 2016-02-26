* U.S. consumer spending up, Q4 GDP revised higher

* Aluminium touches highest levels since October

* Thin liquidity makes for choppy markets

* Eyes on G20 policymakers meeting in Shanghai (Updates with closing prices)

By Pratima Desai and Eric Onstad

LONDON, Feb 26 Copper prices surged on Friday to their highest level in more than three months as investors hoped for a recovery in metals demand following stronger than expected U.S. economic data and a G20 policymakers meeting.

Industrial metals joined rallies in oil and share markets as investors put fears about a struggling global economy on the back burner.

U.S. consumer spending rose solidly in January while fourth-quarter economic growth was revised up to 1 percent, higher than expected.

"Metals are finding reasons to surge further. This time it is the good U.S. GDP figures," said Richard Fu, head of Asia and Pacific at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

"The mood has changed and is improving. I guess the current trend will last until April or early May."

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed 2.2 percent higher at $4,705 a tonne after touching the strongest since Nov. 16 at $4,771. Copper dipped 0.8 percent on Thursday.

Some analysts were wary, however, due to concern about growth in top metals consumer China.

Copper demand growth in China slowed last year to about 2 percent and is not expected to improve significantly this year. China accounts for about half of global demand estimated at around 22 million tonnes.

"There's a sense of calm, a bit of risk appetite coming back as you can see in higher equity prices and oil, but China growth and demand is key," said Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar, speaking before the U.S. data was released.

"Liquidity is pretty thin, so a few buy orders push copper into positive territory and a few sell orders take it back the other way, making for very choppy markets. The market needs a catalyst to break out one way or another."

The metals market appeared to shrug off a firmer U.S. currency, which makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for non-U.S. firms, while oil rose as traders reversed bets on lower prices.

Stock markets rose as G20 policymakers meeting in Shanghai sought common ground on how to reboot a struggling global economy in the face of renewed financial and political risks.

Setting the tone for the Shanghai meeting of the Group of 20, China's central bank chief, Zhou Xiaochuan, said Beijing still had the room and tools to support the world's second largest economy.

Higher property prices in large Chinese cities helped boost sentiment, but some analysts warned against reading too much into the numbers as they are still soft in smaller cities.

Three-month aluminium rose 0.2 percent to finish at $1,560 a tonne after hitting $1,583, the strongest since October.

Zinc gained 1.6 percent to close at $1,758, lead rose 3.4 percent to $1,743, tin ended unchanged at $15,900 and nickel rose 1.7 percent to $8,490.

Most active ShFE tin (Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by David Evans and Keith Weir)