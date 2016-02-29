* Coming Up: U.S. Chicago PMI Feb at 1445 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, Feb 29 London copper fell from a three-month top amid light profit-taking on Monday, as sagging China equities eroded a fragile calm that stemmed from steadying oil prices and a brightening economic picture from the U.S. China stocks closed at their lowest in a month on Monday, as investors sold on fears that rising real estate prices will cannibalise funds from shares. While an improving Chinese property market bodes well for base metals demand, a fall in shares tainted sentiment already made fragile after the G20 group of leading economies failed to come up with concrete, new measures to boost growth at the weekend. London Metal Exchange copper slipped 1.1 percent to $4,654 a tonne by 0717 GMT, paring a 2.2-percent advance from the previous session when it struck its strongest since Nov. 16 at $4,771. Broker Triland said a lack of follow-through buying from copper's Friday break-out suggested the market was not convinced by the upmove. "We see this move as fairly negative for the price in that there was clearly no follow-through buying on the technical break. It looks like we are set for more sideways price action," Triland said in a note. Investors worried about the risk of a new global recession are hoping that data over the coming week will show that some momentum remains in the world economy, eight years into its slow recovery from the financial crisis. Metals markets will be watching China's industrial production figures out on Tuesday and U.S. non-farm payrolls U.S. on Friday. "Certainly the mood (had been) improving - there's a definite change in sentiment which I think is driving prices; fundamental data hasn't been particularly bad for a while," said strategist Daniel Hynes of ANZ in Sydney. "Anything that beats expectations is certainly going to be jumped on," said ANZ's Hynes. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper pared overnight gains to close up 0.1 percent at 35,840 yuan ($5,474.35) a tonne. Hedge funds and money managers again reduced a bearish bet in copper futures and options in the week to Feb. 23, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. Brent crude futures edged up on Monday after already making up ground last week as indicators mounted of the market bottoming out. Elsewhere, Japan's industrial output rose the most in a year in January, tentatively signalling a pick-up in factory activity, but the outlook global market jitters and weakening demand both at home and abroad remain. U.S. consumer spending rose solidly in January and underlying inflation picked up by the most in four years, keeping Federal Reserve interest rate increases on the table. PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ($1 = 6.5469 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)