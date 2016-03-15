* JP Morgan recommends clients short Dec 2016 aluminium, nickel

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, March 15 London copper edged down on Tuesday as the dollar maintained its strength ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week, with the Federal Reserve expected to affirm that further U.S. rate rises are likely ahead.

The Fed will likely make clear that as long as U.S. inflation and jobs continue to strengthen, economic weakness overseas won't stop rates from rising fairly soon.

Faster or more frequent than expected rate rises could throw up headwinds for commodities, but for now a cheerier China picture has galvanised sentiment and offered commodities a price floor, said analyst Daniel Hynes of ANZ in Sydney.

"There have been little pockets of positive data from China, not enough to sustain the rally we've seen across commodities but certainly enough to prevent the markets retouching the lows we saw in January," he said.

"We do feel, not just in base, but in the wider commodity complex, that investors are getting less bearish. With signs of the fundamentals also starting to turn, it's more than likely that we've seen the bottom in the cycle in the short term."

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.6 percent to $4,915 a tonne by 0711 GMT. The price has repeatedly failed to break above the 200-day moving average, which stood at $5,033 a tonne on Tuesday, blunting buying momentum for chart-following funds.

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper fell 1.4 percent to close at 37,250 yuan ($5,724.16) a tonne.

Higher U.S. interest rates will likely cause the dollar to strengthen, making dollar-denominated commodities, including copper, more expensive for consumers paying in other currencies.

In other metals, ShFE nickel fell 1.7 percent, tracking a sharp 2.5-percent loss in LME nickel overnight. LME nickel has since gained 0.4 percent to $8,640 a tonne.

JP Morgan recommended that clients take short positions in December 2016 aluminium and nickel futures.

For aluminium, higher prices and new Chinese capacity are seen refuelling exports of semi-manufactured aluminium that last year flooded into global markets.

For nickel, a 10-percent price rise so far in 2016 has not been backed by fundamentals such as significant capacity closures, while persistent weakness in China's steel demand is likely to create an overhang of the material used to make stainless steel, JP Morgan said.

($1 = 6.4978 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila; Editing by Joseph Radford and Sunil Nair)