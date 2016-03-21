* Copper on ShFE vs LME: reut.rs/1PkLy07
* China's demand cycle likely to have topped out - analyst
* Premium for cash copper over 3-mth highest since August
(Adds comment, closing prices)
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, March 21 Copper prices rose on Monday as
expectations of stronger demand in top consumer China and
falling inventories reinforced positive sentiment, but a firmer
dollar limited gains.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
ended up 0.5 percent to $5,065 a tonne.
Chinese imports of refined copper jumped more than 50
percent year-on-year to 328,604 tonnes in February. Analysts
expect higher numbers over the next few months due to seasonal
strength.
"Financial investors misinterpreted the outlook for Chinese
demand, which is not as bad as they thought. Sentiment has
improved," said Peter Fertig, a consultant at Quantitative
Commodity Research.
"More modest increases in U.S. rates are already priced in,
the dollar is unlikely to provide much more support."
U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers last week said it would be
appropriate to raise rates by half a percentage point this year.
Previously, expectations had been for a rise of 1 percentage
point.
A stronger U.S. currency, meanwhile, makes
dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of
other currencies.
"I would expect prices to consolidate ahead of month- and
quarter-end," said VTB analyst Wiktor Bielski.
"Stocks continue to move in size from LME to SHFE, arbitrage
still supportive, this is a normal seasonal pattern as Chinese
stocks typically peak in March ahead of stronger demand in the
second and third quarter."
The "arbitrage" refers to the price differential between
copper traded on the London Metal Exchange and on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange (ShFE).
Lower copper prices on the LME have prompted stocks to be
moved from LME-approved warehouses to those monitored by ShFE.
LME copper stocks, at above 155,000 tonnes, have fallen more
than 35 percent since late January.
In the very near term, the prospect of tight supplies due to
two large holdings of cash contracts has pushed the premium for
cash material over three-month futures to above
$30 a tonne, the highest since August.
Three-month aluminium ended down 0.6 percent at
$1,512 a tonne, and zinc rose 1.7 percent to $1,875 from
an earlier five-month high of $1,877.50.
Zinc has gained nearly 30 percent since the middle of
January on expectations of tight supplies.
Lead was bid up 1.1 percent at $1,828 a tonne, tin
was unchanged at $16,900 and nickel gained 1.2
percent to $8,765.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
(Editing by Dale Hudson and Mark Potter)