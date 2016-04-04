* Copper falls for 7th straight day

* Aluminium holds near 3-wk high

* China markets closed for public holiday (Updates prices)

By A. Ananthalakshmi

SINGAPORE, April 4 Copper slid for a seventh straight session on Monday to its lowest in a month, dragged down by a strong U.S. jobs report that raised the likelihood of interest rate hikes soon and adding to concerns over demand in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped to $4,791 a tonne, its lowest since March 3, before paring some losses to trade at $4,798 by 0654 GMT.

The metal has tumbled over 6 percent since hitting a four-month peak of $5,131 a tonne in mid-March.

Further losses are likely as financial investors get to grips with what the physical market already knows, that Chinese demand is subdued and expected to remain so, industry participants said.

"Although refined imports into China remain high, they seem to be disconnected from physical demand realities on the ground, telling us that much of this metal is being brought in on account of arbitrage/financing or storage-related activities," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

Base metals will see range-bound trading in April, with the bias more to the downside, Meir said.

Hedge funds and money managers trimmed their net long positions in copper in the week to March 29, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

Zinc, lead, nickel and tin prices also declined on Monday. Aluminium eased 0.4 percent to $1,530 a tonne after hitting a three-week high in the previous session.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange was closed on Monday for the Qingming festival or Tomb Sweeping Day.

Industrial metals were largely hurt by data on Friday that showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose more than expected last month, underscoring the strength in the economy.

U.S. interest rate futures suggested traders are now betting the Federal Reserve will next raise rates as soon as November, versus December ahead of the report.

Wall Street's top banks held firm to their expectation for a rate hike in June and expect a total of two hikes this year, a stance little changed from a month ago, according to a Reuters survey conducted on Friday.

Despite the strong report, the dollar fell. Persistent weakness in the greenback could support base metals.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and Savio D'Souza)