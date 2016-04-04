* Copper falls for seventh session to one-month low

* Nickel at six-week nadir as inventories remain high

* Chinese markets closed for public holiday (Updates with closing prices)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, April 4 Copper touched its lowest in a month and nickel slipped to its weakest in six weeks on Monday as investors pared long positions on persisting concern over Chinese growth and metals demand.

Copper had gained nearly a fifth between mid-January and mid-March, but this was not fully supported by improvements in economic conditions or supply and demand fundamentals, analysts say.

"The Chinese macro data is slightly better, but there's still a sense that the price rally into mid-March was a bit overextended," Citi analyst David Wilson said.

"But then the question is, with Chinese macro data slightly better and the dollar slightly softer, do you really want to be shorting commodities? Probably not."

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell for the seventh straight session. The price dropped to $4,757.50 a tonne, its lowest since March 3, before paring losses to close at $4,760.50, down 1.5 percent.

The metal has tumbled by more than 6 percent since hitting a four-month peak of $5,131 in mid-March.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange was closed on Monday for the Qingming festival.

Data on Friday confirmed that hedge funds and money managers had trimmed net long positions in U.S. Comex copper in the week to March 29.

Further losses in copper are likely as financial investors get to grips with what the physical market already knows - that Chinese demand is subdued and expected to remain so, industry participants said.

Aluminium ended unchanged at $1,536 a tonne.

"There are signs that the Chinese domestic aluminium market is tightening, with the 1Q surplus shrinking to below 1 million tonnes," JP Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva said in a note.

"Demand has been slowly improving as China is moving into a seasonally stronger 2Q, but much of the tightness seems to be the result of lower production rather than stronger demand."

LME nickel rose 0.6 percent to finish at $8,370 a tonne, bouncing after hitting $8,245, its weakest since Feb. 17.

LME nickel inventories edged higher, highlighting oversupply of the metal mainly used to make stainless steel.

"Nickel inventories are not really moving in the right direction. We've still got about 505,000 tonnes combined in LME and Shanghai," Wilson said.

Zinc dropped 1 percent to finish at $1,854 a tonne, lead fell 1.7 percent to $1,718 and tin declined 0.5 percent to $16,625.

(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by David Goodman and Dale Hudson)