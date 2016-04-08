* Concerns about demand, ample supply in China
* Copper shipments into Singapore jump 4,800 tonnes
* But there are signs China's economy is stabilising
(Updates with closing prices)
By Clara Denina
LONDON, April 8 Copper prices stabilised in
London on Friday, helped by a lower dollar, but still staged
their biggest weekly loss since January on concerns about when
demand will grow again and ample supply in China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed unchanged at $4,650 a tonne, still near a six-week low
hit in the previous session, when it slumped 2.8 percent in the
biggest daily loss since September.
LME copper fell 3.6 percent this week, the biggest since the
week of Jan. 8, and has erased all its gains so far this year.
"Risk-off (sentiment) has weighed on cyclical commodity
markets," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said. "Copper
supplies are set to remain ample as producers are focusing on
cutting costs rather than production."
Rising stockpiles of metal at exchanges have fanned jitters
about demand, compounding the impact of souring sentiment in
broader markets.
Shanghai Futures Exchange copper edged off intraday
lows of 35,890 yuan ($5,534) a tonne, but was still down 2.3
percent.
SHFE exchange stocks hit a record just shy of 400,000 tonnes
in mid March.
Fuelling concerns China will ramp up exports to global
markets given a domestic oversupply, copper shipments into
Singapore jumped 4,800 tonnes, the latest LME data showed.
There are, however, signs that China's economy is
stabilising. The country's exports likely returned to growth for
the first time in nine months in March, while the pace of bank
lending may have picked up.
"Prices could still fall quite a bit (in the short term) but
over the next three months we would expect it to become clear
that the stimulus we have seen in China is feeding through to
stronger physical copper demand and that should eventually
support prices," Capital Economics senor commodities economist
Caroline Bain said.
The second quarter is typically the strongest for demand in
China, falling after the calendar and Lunar New Year holidays as
factories manufacturing copper products such as cables and wire
reach peak steam before the northern hemisphere's summer break.
In wider markets, the dollar fell 0.3 percent versus a
basket of main currencies, making dollar-denominated commodities
cheaper for foreign investors.
LME zinc was the biggest loser this week, falling 6
percent, caught in the slipstream of copper as investors booked
profits on metals. It closed up 0.2 percent at $1,757 a tonne.
Nickel was the strongest LME performer, climbing 1.2
percent to $8,545 a tonne at the close, while tin closed
up 1.2 percent at $16,850.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.4599 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton on Melbourne; editing
by David Clarke and David Evans)