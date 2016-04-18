* Concern surfaces over sustainability of improved China
data
* Fears of shortages take zinc to highest since August
* But zinc faces strong Fibonacci resistance
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, April 18 Copper prices rose on Monday,
reversing earlier losses as funds bought base metals on the back
of a weaker dollar and offset the selling triggered by tumbling
oil and global equities.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended
up 0.4 percent at $4,827 a tonne from an earlier session low of
$4,758.
"Copper wasn't hammered like oil and stocks earlier today,
that's a positive sign," a copper trader said.
A lower U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated metals
cheaper for non-U.S. firms; a relationship used by funds to
generate buy and sell signals from numerical models.
Lack of an agreement to freeze oil output after a meeting of
major crude exporters in Qatar at the weekend hit oil prices and
undermined investor confidence in equity markets.
"The market looks robust in the face of the oil market,"
said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg. "Confirmation of
stronger demand going forward and sluggish supply will help
prices stabilise."
Heavy rains in Chile, prompting Anglo American and
state-owned producer Codelco to suspend operations temporarily
at two copper mines with combined annual capacity of 880,000
tonnes, are supporting prices for now.
However, the stoppages would have to be prolonged and spread
to other parts of Chile for supplies to be severely curtailed.
Prices of copper, used widely in power and construction,
rose more than 3 percent last week on expectations of stronger
demand after encouraging Chinese industrial production, loans
and investment data.
Copper's response remained muted, however, with Barclays
attributing that partly to concern that the recent turn in
Chinese data is ultimately unsustainable and that a repeat of
2015 will occur, with a stabilisation in the first half giving
way to weaker demand in the second half.
Three-month aluminium rose 0.9 percent to $1,570 a
tonne.
Zinc closed up 1.9 percent at $1,894 from an earlier
$1,917, its highest since early August. It is up about 18
percent so far this year on expectations of shortages.
Traders said the break above $1,900 bodes well for zinc, but
that Fibonacci resistance at around $1,925 may need several
attempts to overcome.
Lead slipped 0.1 percent to $1,714 and tin
was bid down 0.6 percent to $17,055.
Nickel rose 2.6 percent to $9,150 a tonne from an
earlier $9,150, its highest in more than a month.
