By Pratima Desai

LONDON, May 10 Copper steadied on Tuesday alongside the dollar though some analysts expect prices to retreat further as the market fully digests prospects for weak demand growth in top consumer China.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended little changed at $4,685 a tonne from $4,686 at Monday's close. Earlier on Tuesday, the metal used in power and construction touched $4,672, its lowest since April 12.

The sell-off in copper started last week due to a stronger U.S. currency, which makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for non-U.S. firms, and as weak manufacturing data from China raised doubts about demand.

Chinese trade data over the weekend reinforced those doubts. Copper is down nearly seven percent so far this month.

"A lot of the trading in recent days was based on dollar moves, but people are now paying attention to fundamentals. People are more cautious about global and Chinese demand," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke. "Copper is moving back to a more fundamentally justified $4,600."

Highlighting the problem are rising stocks of copper in warehouses approved by the LME, which have climbed to 160,900 tonnes from near 140,000 tonnes in early April.

Stocks of copper in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange are down from record highs in the middle of March, but at above 310,000 tonnes are still up about 75 percent since the start of 2016.

"A series of record copper imports (March's shipments were the highest ever) by China were not consumed and inventories built in the country," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said in a note.

"This led to a visible weakening of the domestic physical market, which is now reducing the incentive to ship copper to the Asian nation. Indeed, we expect China's copper purchases to remain subdued in the coming weeks, as the country draws on the stocks that have been built."

Traders expect base metals to remain hostage to changing expectations about U.S. rate rises and dollar moves over the coming months, particularly as this relationship is used by funds to generate buy and sell signals from numerical models.

Three-month aluminium closed down 0.4 percent to $1,554 a tonne, zinc rose 0.7 percent to $1,848, lead gained 0.9 percent to $1,747, tin lost 0.4 percent to $17,160 and nickel added 1.1 percent to $8,700.

