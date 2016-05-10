* LME copper stocks up since early April
* ShFE stocks still up about 75 pct since start of 2016
* Traders expect metals to remain hostage to dollar
(Adds closing prices)
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, May 10 Copper steadied on Tuesday
alongside the dollar though some analysts expect prices to
retreat further as the market fully digests prospects for weak
demand growth in top consumer China.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended
little changed at $4,685 a tonne from $4,686 at Monday's close.
Earlier on Tuesday, the metal used in power and construction
touched $4,672, its lowest since April 12.
The sell-off in copper started last week due to a stronger
U.S. currency, which makes dollar-denominated commodities more
expensive for non-U.S. firms, and as weak manufacturing data
from China raised doubts about demand.
Chinese trade data over the weekend reinforced those doubts.
Copper is down nearly seven percent so far this month.
"A lot of the trading in recent days was based on dollar
moves, but people are now paying attention to fundamentals.
People are more cautious about global and Chinese demand," said
Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke. "Copper is moving back to a
more fundamentally justified $4,600."
Highlighting the problem are rising stocks of copper in
warehouses approved by the LME, which have climbed to 160,900
tonnes from near 140,000 tonnes in early April.
Stocks of copper in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai
Futures Exchange are down from record highs in the middle of
March, but at above 310,000 tonnes are still up about 75 percent
since the start of 2016.
"A series of record copper imports (March's shipments were
the highest ever) by China were not consumed and inventories
built in the country," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts
said in a note.
"This led to a visible weakening of the domestic physical
market, which is now reducing the incentive to ship copper to
the Asian nation. Indeed, we expect China's copper purchases to
remain subdued in the coming weeks, as the country draws on the
stocks that have been built."
Traders expect base metals to remain hostage to changing
expectations about U.S. rate rises and dollar moves over the
coming months, particularly as this relationship is used by
funds to generate buy and sell signals from numerical models.
Three-month aluminium closed down 0.4 percent to
$1,554 a tonne, zinc rose 0.7 percent to $1,848, lead
gained 0.9 percent to $1,747, tin lost 0.4
percent to $17,160 and nickel added 1.1 percent to $8,700.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
(Editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)