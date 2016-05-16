* China real estate investment helps to offset negatives
* Tepid demand and ample supplies remain a drag on prices
* Nickel market could remain weak throughout 2016 -Norilsk
By Pratima Desai and Eric Onstad
LONDON, May 16 Copper rebounded on Monday,
bolstered by a softer dollar and short-covering, but the upside
was capped as data from China's manufacturing sector dampened
hopes of stronger demand growth in the top consumer.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed
0.5 percent higher at $4,650 a tonne, bouncing from losses last
week that took it down to $4,594, its lowest since February 25.
One trader said that some bearish investors bought back
short positions when the market failed to drop through a key
technical level of $4,580-$4,600 after testing it several times.
Also supporting prices was a lower U.S. currency, which
makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for non-U.S. buyers
-- a relationship used by funds that trade using buy or sell
signals from numerical models.
Taking the shine off the market, however, was Chinese data
showing that factory output grew at 6 percent on an annual basis
in April, more slowly than expected, and fixed-asset investment
growth eased to 10.5 percent year on year in the four months to
the end of April.
"The dollar helps and the Chinese data was disappointing. I
don't think prices will go back to January lows, but I can't see
what would make prices rise significantly," Citi analyst David
Wilson said.
Three-month copper fell to $4,318 in January, its lowest
since May 2009. In March it rose to $5,131, its highest since
early November.
Traders say that the solid pace of real estate investment in
April helped to offset some of negative sentiment created by
industrial output numbers.
But news that Chinese banks cut new lending sharply in April
after a record first-quarter credit spree reinforced the idea
that the country's leaders are more cautious about the risks of
too much economic stimulus.
Analysts generally expect little change in copper demand
from China, which accounts for nearly half of global consumption
estimated at about 22 million tonnes.
"We still see the potential for more pain, as the
fundamental issues facing the copper market, tepid demand and
ample supply, remain unresolved," Barclays said in a note.
In other metals, aluminium finished up 0.9 percent
at $1,549 a tonne while nickel added 0.8 percent to
$8,720.
Russia's Norilsk Nickel told Reuters that the
nickel market might remain weak throughout 2016 because many
companies only started losing money from producing the metal
late last year.
Zinc closed 0.7 percent firmer at $1,901, lead
climbed 1.6 percent to end at $1,738 and tin
gained 1.4 percent to $16,905.
