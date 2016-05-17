* China aluminium production drops in April on year -ANZ

* China aluminium output restarts seen sluggish -StanChart

* China state grid gets new chairman

* Coming up: US building permits for April at 1230 GMT (Adds detail, updates prices)

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, May 17 London copper lifted away from 2-1/2 month lows on Tuesday, led by firm oil prices and brighter company earnings, while investors looked for further Chinese measures to cement a recovery after tepid economic growth in April.

A rebound in technology giant Apple and oil price gains boosted Wall Street, helping to sooth sentiment that had been damaged after Chinese data for April fuelled doubts about the economy's health.

China will push forward supply-side reform and increase the number of middle-income earners, state television quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Monday.

"Evidence ... suggests that while the economy slowed in April, China's government will continue to stabilise growth by boosting investment demand in infrastructure and real estate in Q2," Standard Chartered said in a note.

"Both infrastructure and property investment continue to grow strongly, with no indication of a loss of momentum in these two key channels of metals demand ... Near-term, we expect base metal prices to consolidate."

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.9 percent to $4,660.50 a tonne by 0700 GMT, after closing the last session up half a percent. Prices are posting a lukewarm rebound from 2-1/2 month lows of $4,594 a tonne reached on May 13.

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper climbed 0.7 percent to 35,710 yuan ($5,493.68) a tonne.

Meanwhile, State Grid Corp of China, the world's biggest copper buyer, said it had appointed its president Shu Yinbiao to replace long-time chairman Liu Zhenya, amid an industry-wide reshuffle aimed at deregulating China's power sector.

Tenders by China's state grid fell short of expectations late last year, so more certainty over strategic direction could hasten the pace of tender offers, buoying copper demand.

Aluminium prices have caught a lift on signs that Chinese smelters have curtailed production, paring a ballooning surplus.

Official data showed China's output in April fell 1.2 percent on the year to to 2.57 million tonnes.

"The data suggests that smelter restarts onshore are sluggish," StanChart said, noting a near 10-percent price rise year-to-date.

"(Still) smelters' ability to restart has been limited either by their lack of access to credit or by local governments indicating that a restart would see the operator lose access to subsidies provided to currently operating capacity."

In Shanghai, aluminium prices rose 2.2 percent.

China will take steps to stem the outflow of processing trade businesses to other countries by encouraging them to move to its central and western regions where labour costs are lower, a commerce ministry spokesman said.

($1 = 6.5184 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and Ed Davies)