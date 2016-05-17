* Market focus on tumbling loan numbers in China
* Signs of a slowdown in order books at copper fabricators
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, May 17 Copper steadied on Tuesday,
supported by a softer dollar and firm oil, but prices are still
within sight of recent lows brought about by a resurfacing of
worries over demand growth in top consumer China.
Oil prices touched a six-month high just below $50 a
barrel.
The U.S. currency has slipped in recent days, making
dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for non-U.S. buyers.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended
up 0.1 percent at $4,655 a tonne. The metal used in power and
construction hit $4,594 on Friday, its lowest since Feb. 25.
Copper's woes have largely been a result of concern over
China's economic outlook, with data showing factory output
increased more slowly than expected in April and fixed-asset
investment growth eased to 10.5 percent year on year in the four
months to the end of April.
"The April data showed that the short-term rebound in
economic activity in China has proved to be short-lived," said
Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg.
"The credit numbers for April fell. I wouldn't be surprised
to see further weakness in demand and prices."
Chinese banks reduced new lending sharply in April to 555.6
billion yuan ($85.2 billion). That was much lower than expected
and less than half the 1.37 trillion yuan in March.
"There are signs that some of the recent optimism is
receding and there is evidence of a slowdown in some of the
order books of the Chinese copper fabricators, which is being
repeated in Europe," Kingdom Futures said in a note.
"If this continues there could well be another setback in
metals prices generally, and the next month or two could see the
markets testing the lows once again."
However, some cheer for industrial metals was provided by
last week's news that China will invest about 4.7 trillion yuan
in transport infrastructure projects over the next three years.
In other metals, three-month aluminium fell 0.3
percent to $1,545 a tonne, zinc rose 0.2 percent to
$1,904, lead was down 0.9 percent to $1,722, tin
gained 0.3 percent to $16,960 and nickel added 0.9
percent to $8,800.
