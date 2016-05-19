* Minor acid leak reported at Vale's Goro nickel operations
* LME tin inventories seen reaching 7,000 tonnes - Triland
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobs data at 1230 GMT
(Adds detail; updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, May 19 London copper fell on Thursday
to within a whisker of its weakest since February, pushed down
by a stronger dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a
possible rate hike as soon as next month.
Fed officials felt the U.S. economy could be ready for
another interest rate increase in June, according to minutes
from the central bank's April policy meeting.
The dollar struck its strongest since March against a basket
of currencies during Asian trading on Thursday, making metals
more expensive for buyers paying with other currencies.
"Macro policymakers are driving direction in the metals
markets at the minute," said analyst Daniel Morgan at UBS in
Sydney.
"At the margin, you are going to see less support from
China. Property data has been very strong but it's likely to
moderate from now to year-end, and seasonal factors will start
to fade. You are potentially going to see some range-trading in
the short to medium term."
China officials said last week that it would hold back on
strong stimulation of the economy, as a recovery in its ailing
property sector takes root.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
dropped 1 percent to $4,566.50 a tonne by 0726 GMT, extending
0.9-percent losses from the previous session when prices dipped
to their weakest since Feb. 19 at $4,563.50 a tonne.
Shanghai Futures Exchange copper ended the session
with 1.1-percent losses at 35,200 yuan ($5,381), but held above
recent lows at 35,030 yuan a tonne.
In other metals, LME tin inventories are set to rise
further, broker Triland said in a note, suggesting ample supply,
despite low production by top tin exporter Indonesia.
"Producers (are) taking advantage of recent higher LME
prices to offer material ... We heard of more deliveries in the
weeks ahead, thus we could expect higher LME stocks near 7,000
tonnes before the delivery stops."
LME tin stocks have nearly doubled since late February,
climbing to 6-month peaks at 6,615 tonnes.
Indonesia's tin smelters are operating at 21 percent of
their annual nameplate capacity, an official said this week.
Japan's core machinery orders rose 5.5 percent in March,
but companies forecast a decline in investment in April-June,
suggesting some are cautious about the business outlook.
Chinese state firms should cut excessive management, reduce
costs and adopt market-based operations to improve their
competitiveness, the country's cabinet on Wednesday.
($1 = 6.5418 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)