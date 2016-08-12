* Chinese investment grows at slowest pace in more than 16
years
* Philippines mines audit review expected next week
* Nickel slides 4 pct to lowest since July 27
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Aug 12 Copper fell to its weakest in a
month on Friday and other industrial metals also touched new
lows after Chinese fixed-asset investment and loans data missed
forecasts, raising doubts about demand in the world biggest
metals consumer.
But a softer dollar following weak U.S. retail sales data
helped to pull many metals off their lows and pushed some into
positive territory by the close.
China's economic activity slowed in July, with investment
growing at its slowest pace in more than 16 years.
"It's a reaction to that Chinese data, which doesn't make
for good reading. The last two or three (data releases) from
China have not been particularly encouraging, it's a tough
time," said Asa Bridle, analyst at investment bank and broker
Cantor Fitzgerald.
"We've been kind of getting away with it this summer, prices
have been holding up quite well when normally you'd expect some
drifting back. I suspect there might be a modest correction."
Adding to concern was a warning from Chinese state media
that further stimulus may not be forthcoming and data showing
that new yuan loans fell significantly in July, missing
forecasts.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed
down 1.8 percent at $4,761 a tonne after touching $4,760.35, the
lowest since July 12.
"The metal exhibits the only speculative short of the LME
complex on our estimates... the largest spec short seen since
May 19," Dee Perera at broker Marex Spectron said in a note.
Nickel slid 4 percent to finish at $10,305 a tonne,
the weakest since July 27 and the biggest one-day drop in more
than a month.
Three-month LME nickel has shot up 24 percent since the
start of June, hitting its strongest in a year on Wednesday,
after the Philippines launched an environmental crackdown on
mines.
Next week, the Philippines is expected to announce the
results of an audit under way for the past month, having
suspended 10 mines so far for environmental violations, eight of
them nickel ore producers.
Zinc, the top LME performer so far this year with
gains of nearly 40 percent, ended down 1.6 percent at $2,238 a
tonne, the weakest since July 29.
"The disappointing Chinese macro numbers released overnight
will likely put the focus back on the demand side of the
equation," said analyst Edward Meir at broker INTL FCStone.
"We therefore could see the current selloff extend itself
going into next week, as investors perhaps start to conclude
that prices have gotten ahead of themselves, at least in some of
the more high-flying metals," he said in a note.
Aluminium bucked the weaker trend and closed up 0.2
percent at $1,654, as did lead, which added 0.2 percent
to $1,837, while tin shed 0.8 percent to end at $18,195.
