By Pratima Desai
LONDON, Aug 15 Copper steadied on Monday as a
softer dollar provided some support, but slowing growth in top
consumer China kept the metal within sight of one-month lows hit
the previous session.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended
up 0.1 percent at $4,767 a tonne. On Friday, the metal used in
power and construction hit $4,750.50 a tonne, its lowest since
July 12.
The sell-off last week was triggered by a run of
weaker-than-expected data from China. One focus was the pace of
fixed-asset investment slipping to 8.1 percent in January to
July, the weakest since December 1999.
"The data showed economic slowdown after the rebound in the
first half engineered by the government, the stimulus seems to
have faded already," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
"The softer dollar is helping, but sentiment in copper is
looking at the downside, towards $4,500-$4,600."
Traders said copper's close below the 100-day moving average
on Friday could mean further losses towards the 200-day moving
average near $4,730 if downward momentum picks up.
A lower U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities
cheaper for non-U.S. firms, a relationship used by funds to
generate buy and sell signals.
China's industrial production in July also slowed, as did
imports and exports and bank lending, while the property sector
also showed signs of struggling.
"What matters to the (copper) demand outlook is not just
whether China grows, but how strongly it grows," Barclays
analysts said in a note.
"Consider the fact that a 100 basis point (1 percent)
difference in China's copper consumption growth rate translates
to roughly 100,000 tonnes of loss or gained copper consumption."
Three-month aluminium ended up 1.2 percent at $1,676
a tonne, having earlier hit a month high of $1,678. The metal
is expected to come under pressure from Chinese exports and an
oversupplied market.
"All signals point to a resurgence in Chinese output ...
Moreover, ex-China output is also still running at record
levels, and on our calculations almost all smelters in the world
are making money," Macquarie said in a note.
"We reiterate our view that end-2016 and into 2017 will see
a market where the price needs to trade at a level where supply
is once more forced offline. We are much more comfortable with a
LME price of $1,400/t rather than $1,600/t."
Zinc closed up 1.3 percent at $2,266, lead
rose 1.6 percent to end at $1,867, tin rose 0.3 percent
to close at $18,240 and nickel added 1.8 percent to end
at $10,490.
Global Ferronickel Holdings, the Philippines' second-largest
nickel producer, said it may resume shipments of higher grade
ores to China in the second half of 2016 when prices are
anticipated to improve further.
(Additional reporting by Maytal Angel; editing by Susan Thomas)