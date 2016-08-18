* Industrial metals supported by expectations of fiscal
stimulus
* Aluminium hits highest since July 2015
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, Aug 18 Copper prices rose on Thursday as
the dollar slipped after minutes of the Fed's last meeting
showed little support for an imminent U.S. rate rise and worries
about demand in top consumer China receded.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended
up 0.7 percent at $4,810 a tonne.
Fed officials agreed at the July meeting that more economic
data was needed before raising rates. This put pressure on the
U.S. currency, which when it falls makes dollar-denominated
commodities cheaper for non-U.S. firms.
Also helping copper was the idea that bad news from China,
which accounts for nearly half of global consumption estimated
at 22 million tonnes this year, had been priced in.
"There are no new negatives from China, we're not seeing
things get worse. It's not great, but it doesn't seem to be
getting worse," Guy Wolf, global head of market analytics at
Marex Spectron, said.
Industrial metals in recent days have been supported by
expectations that governments around the world would have to use
fiscal stimulus to boost economic activity because central banks
were running out of options.
But that could be overly optimistic.
"In developed economies we believe that the impact of
stimulus on commodity intensive fixed asset investment will be
muted, as it will either lack scale or effectiveness," Liberum
analysts said in a note.
"In China, where rapid growth in state fixed asset
investment (more than 20 percent year-to-date) has driven
demand, risks of further stimulus are relatively low."
Three-month aluminium closed down 0.6 percent at
$1,683.
Earlier it touched $1,709, its highest since July last year,
after the World Bureau of Metal Statistics said the primary
aluminium market in the first half of the year saw a deficit of
479,000 tonnes, traders said.
Aluminium prices are also up because Chinese smelters are
selling liquid or molten metal to consumers. This means less
metal is being turned into ingots for delivery against exchange
contracts.
Zinc was untraded at the close, but bid up one
percent to $2,295. Lead gained 0.8 percent at the close
to $1,894, tin added 0.2 percent to $18,390 and nickel
rose 1.3 percent to $10,355.
