By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, Aug 25 London copper hovered near a
two-month low on Thursday on evidence of mounting supply while
nickel weakened after lower shipments to China as markets marked
time ahead of a key meeting of central bankers.
The dollar was range-bound as major currencies continued to
tread water ahead of the global central bankers' gathering in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at which Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen may offer new clues on U.S. monetary policy.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $4,637 a tonne at 0727 GMT, following
1.7-percent loss in the previous session, when it fell to its
weakest since July 24.
Shanghai Futures Exchange copper slipped 1.2
percent, paring an early loss of 2 percent, to 36,370 yuan
($5,465) a tonne.
LME copper stocks jumped by 14,625 tonnes, the latest data
showed, bringing total stocks above 250,000 tonnes for the first
time since November 2015. Stocks have shot up by a fifth in the
last week alone. MCUSTX-TOTAL
Meanwhile, China's imports of nickel and zinc slumped on the
month in July, while its copper imports slipped by 3 percent,
partially due to seasonal factors with many factories closing
over the northern hemisphere summer.
LME nickel extended declines by 1 percent to $9,880
a tonne, hitting the weakest since July 11 at $9,860. Heavy
losses were also seen in ShFE nickel down 3.3 percent
as fears fade over a wholesale halt to Philippine ore exports.
"Despite the closure of eight small-scale producers so far,
we could see imports stabilise, belying any concerns of supply
constriction from the Philippines that has recently riled
markets artificially boosting nickel prices," Citi said in a
note.
Elsewhere, Glencore said it expected to exceed a
previous target to cut debt, but it took a nearly $400 million
hit from a bad bet on coal and echoed warnings voiced by mining
rivals of volatile commodity markets.
Russian aluminium giant Rusal on Thursday reported
a nearly 40-percent drop in second-quarter core earnings due to
weak aluminium prices, slightly better than analysts feared, and
warned the second half of the year would remain tough.
($1 = 6.6554 Chinese yuan)
