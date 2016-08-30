* LME copper inventories rise 11,650 tonnes

* Market looking ahead to China manufacturing data

* Coming up: U.S. consumer confidence at 1400 GMT (Adds closing prices)

By Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, Aug 30 Copper languished near a 10-week low on Tuesday for the seventh consecutive session as inventories rose and the market focused on U.S. non-farm payrolls data later this week for clues to the timing of U.S. interest rate rises.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended down 0.2 percent at $4,607 a tonne, from an earlier $4,600, its lowest since June 24. It has fallen more than 8 percent since the middle of July.

Stocks of copper in LME-approved warehouses rose 11,650 tonnes, bringing the total retained to 283,225 tonnes, with much of the build occurring in South Korea and Singapore.

"It's evident that there is no shortage of supply. We have strong production growth and stocks continue to rise which is all negative for prices," said senior commodities economist Caroline Bain at Capital Economics in London.

"We are all waiting to see what the U.S. employment data show on Friday and then we will have a better idea on when the next interest rate rise will be."

Despite hawkish comments last week from both Fed Chair Janet Yellen and Vice Chair Stanley Fischer, markets still price in a less than 50 percent chance of a rate rise in September.

However, the generally firmer U.S. currency, which makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for non-U.S. firms, was another factor undermining metals.

Before the U.S. employment report, markets will see manufacturing data in top consumer China. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is expected to hold at 49.9 in August, unchanged from July.

"Clearly the Chinese market is a little bit weak at the moment, but it always tends to recover strongly in the fourth quarter," said strategist Daniel Hynes of ANZ.

Three-month zinc ended down 0.1 percent at $2,312 a tonne. It hit a 15-month high of $2,333 on Friday and is up about 60 percent since the January low on worries about shortages due to mine closures.

Aluminium ceded 0.8 percent to $1,630 a tonne, while lead gained 0.2 percent to $1,878. Tin fell 0.5 percent to $18,800 and nickel rose 0.3 percent to $9,830.

